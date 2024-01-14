Celebs Who Can't Stand Bijou Phillips

Bijou Phillips was outed as a real-life mean girl in 2017 when "Mean Girls" star Daniel Franzese accused her of essentially making his life a misery on the shoot of the teen drama, "Bully," 16 years prior. In a damaging Facebook post, the actor alleged that Phillips had not only mocked his sexuality and body-shamed him during filming in 2001 but that she also resorted to physical violence.

Franzese wrote that in one particular scene, Phillips "kept rubbing her dirty feet on my neck. I kept swiveling the chair to move away from her and she kicked me as hard as she could in the back of the head. To this day I'm not even sure if she gave me a concussion because I was light-headed and dizzy for a while." He added that although Phillips did apologize for her behavior, it was only under pressure from her then-boyfriend Nick Stahl and she had proceeded to "[grab his] nipples and [twist]" them after the lackluster apology.

Following the Facebook post, Phillips offered another apology via TMZ, although it's not clear whether Franzese believed this to be any more sincere. She wrote, "I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad."