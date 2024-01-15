How Jelly Roll Overcame A Rocky Start To His Music Career

To many fans, Jelly Roll's ascent to stardom appeared almost instantaneous. In 2023, merely a year following his major breakthrough, he broke the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. That same year, he beat out some of the biggest names in country music, including Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs, by winning accolades at award shows such as the People's Choice Country Music Awards and the CMT Music Awards. While his success seemed to have occurred in the blink of an eye, what happened was the opposite.

Jelly Roll had a rough childhood. His father worked to make ends meet as a meat wholesaler, while his mother grappled with substance abuse issues. He started writing raps at a young age after he saw how music impacted his mom. "I just remember thinking, 'I want to make music that makes people feel like this music makes my mother feel,'" he shared in an interview on "The Bobby Jones Show." But by age 13, his parents split, and he resorted to selling drugs to try and support his mom. A year later, he was arrested for the first time, which then turned into multiple stints in juvenile centers and adult prisons in the years since for various charges, including aggravated robbery and drug dealing. At one point, he was almost slapped with a 20-year sentence. "They were talking about giving me more time than I'd been alive," he told Billboard.

But in 2008, Jelly Roll faced a turning point. While incarcerated, he received the life-changing news of the birth of his daughter, Bailee. It prompted an immediate shift, inspiring him to change for the better.