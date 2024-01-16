Tragic Details About Professional Golfer Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has broken all kinds of records since making his name on the golfing circuit in the 2010s. He spent a remarkable 60 weeks in pole position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before taking the number one spot in the Official World Golf Ranking when he eventually turned pro. In 2021, he became the first-ever Spaniard to lift the U.S. Open trophy, and two years later, he accrued more prize money in a PGA Tour single season than anyone in the sport's history.

Of course, it's a mountain of cash — a whopping $400 million, to be exact — that no doubt lured Rahm over what many gold purists consider to be the dark side: the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV. And that isn't the only controversy that the hot-headed star has had to endure over the years, either.

But while Rahm might not now be a man of unimaginable privilege, he's still faced his fair share of hardships along the way, too. From on-course meltdowns and infant operations to peer snubs and coronavirus struggles, here's a look at the headline-grabbing sportsman's checkered and tragic past.