Why Martin Lawrence's 2024 Emmys Appearance Has Everyone Worried
Martin Lawrence's appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards has ignited serious concern among fans about his health. Lawrence made his triumphant return to the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday to reunite with his former co-stars from "Martin," his self-titled 90s comedy that went off the air in 1997. Lawrence's appearance — which included his co-stars appearing in a live skit centering around them never winning an Emmy themselves, per TV Line, was teased as part of a lineup of tributes honoring popular shows across multiple generations — including "Grey's Anatomy," "All in the Family," and "Lucy," per The Detroit News.
Near the end of the skit, Lawrence broke out of character and transitioned into presenting Jeremy Allen White with the award for lead actor In a comedy series. "I'm just excited to be here on the Emmy stage with the tremendous cast of the 'Martin' show," started Martin. Unfortunately, the comic then started to slur his words. Although Martin ultimately able to introduce the nominees for the category, he took a couple of long pauses and appeared to have trouble reading from the teleprompter at times.
Now, fans are voicing their concerns about Lawrence and his overall well-being.
Fans share their worry for Martin Lawrence
It's not really a celebration of the best in television without a 'Martin' reunion, right?pic.twitter.com/ZEq7OSXaFI— Def Pen (@DefPen) January 16, 2024
Fans' excitement about seeing Martin Lawrence reunite with his "Martin" co-stars quickly turned to worry.
"Anybody else think sumn goin on with Martin Lawrence? He under the influence or got sumn goin?" tweeted one fan shortly after the skit. "Can't be the only one concerned about Martin Lawrence. what's wrong, Marty-Mar?!," tweeted a second observer. Another fan complimented the "Martin" cast's appearance, then posted a well-wish for Lawrence. "They all look amazing. Hope everything is ok with Martin. Forever one of the greatest comedy casts of all time," they tweeted.
Several fans also theorized that Lawrence's slurring was evidence that he may have had a stroke, though there have been no confirmed reports one way or another. One user wrote, "Did Martin Lawrence have a stroke just now?" A second fan tweeted, "Is Martin Lawrence having a stroke live on stage? Am i the only one seeing this?" Not all fans shared the same opinion, however. "Idk I think you guys are overreacting, he looks happy to be on stage with his old castmates to me...s/o to that photo of Thomas Mikal Ford on the table btw, RIP Tommy," tweeted one fan.
Lawrence has since thanked the Emmy Awards. "Much love to @TheEmmys for havin ya boy on! Congrats to all the winners and nominees!" tweeted Lawrence.