Why Martin Lawrence's 2024 Emmys Appearance Has Everyone Worried

Martin Lawrence's appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards has ignited serious concern among fans about his health. Lawrence made his triumphant return to the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday to reunite with his former co-stars from "Martin," his self-titled 90s comedy that went off the air in 1997. Lawrence's appearance — which included his co-stars appearing in a live skit centering around them never winning an Emmy themselves, per TV Line, was teased as part of a lineup of tributes honoring popular shows across multiple generations — including "Grey's Anatomy," "All in the Family," and "Lucy," per The Detroit News.

Near the end of the skit, Lawrence broke out of character and transitioned into presenting Jeremy Allen White with the award for lead actor In a comedy series. "I'm just excited to be here on the Emmy stage with the tremendous cast of the 'Martin' show," started Martin. Unfortunately, the comic then started to slur his words. Although Martin ultimately able to introduce the nominees for the category, he took a couple of long pauses and appeared to have trouble reading from the teleprompter at times.

Now, fans are voicing their concerns about Lawrence and his overall well-being.