Whatever Happened To Bridget Fonda?

Niece to Jane Fonda, Bridget Fonda, has been aligned with fame practically her whole life until she left the spotlight. In fact, Fonda comes from a long line of famous folks. Her father is actor Peter Fonda, and her grandfather was the acclaimed Henry Fonda — so you could say acting is in her blood.

With just under 50 acting roles to her name, Fonda was active as an actress for many years. She was consistently working and ended her career somewhat abruptly after playing the titular "Snow Queen" in the TV mini-series in 2002. Once Fonda retired from acting, she also stepped out of the spotlight and hasn't been seen or heard from much since.

When she was suddenly spotted at LAX, she caught the eye of the paparazzi. Per the Daily Mail, one photographer asked her if there was any chance she would go back to working in Hollywood, to which she replied: "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian." She had previously told the paparazzi that no director would be able to change her mind about that, either, the outlet noted. Now that Fonda isn't working on the silver or TV screens anymore, what is she doing?