Whatever Happened To Bridget Fonda?
Niece to Jane Fonda, Bridget Fonda, has been aligned with fame practically her whole life until she left the spotlight. In fact, Fonda comes from a long line of famous folks. Her father is actor Peter Fonda, and her grandfather was the acclaimed Henry Fonda — so you could say acting is in her blood.
With just under 50 acting roles to her name, Fonda was active as an actress for many years. She was consistently working and ended her career somewhat abruptly after playing the titular "Snow Queen" in the TV mini-series in 2002. Once Fonda retired from acting, she also stepped out of the spotlight and hasn't been seen or heard from much since.
When she was suddenly spotted at LAX, she caught the eye of the paparazzi. Per the Daily Mail, one photographer asked her if there was any chance she would go back to working in Hollywood, to which she replied: "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian." She had previously told the paparazzi that no director would be able to change her mind about that, either, the outlet noted. Now that Fonda isn't working on the silver or TV screens anymore, what is she doing?
She got married
Although Bridget Fonda retired from acting after 2002, she continued to lead a fulfilling life. In fact, in 2003, she married composer Danny Elfman, a man also known for being removed from the Hollywood scene. Elfman has written scores for dozens of films and television shows. Two of his best-known works may be the music for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as well as the theme songs for both "Desperate Housewives" and "The Simpsons."
The two then welcomed their son Oliver in 2005. Not surprisingly, even in the 20 years since their nuptials, the couple is rarely seen out or photographed together as they live between their homes in Santa Barbara and LA.
Unfortunately, in 2023, Elfman faced a second set of sexual abuse allegations after resolving a similar suit in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fonda has not made any public comment on either case, though Elfman did say that he "committed no sexual abuse, made no inappropriate advances and never inappropriately touched" his accuser, according to the outlet. As both Elfman and Fonda are known to be incredibly private, it's no surprise that there isn't much additional information on their relationship.
She was in a scary accident
In 2003, the same year she married Danny Elfman, and the year after she retired from acting, Bridget Fonda was in a terrifying accident. As reported by The New York Post, Fonda lost control of her car while driving on a highway in Malibu. The terrifying ordeal caused her car to roll over, totaling the vehicle but sparing her life.
Authorities told the outlet that she walked away from the accident with only minor injuries, largely because she was wearing a seatbelt. Further, they added that she was likely driving too fast on wet roads. "She's doing OK and hopefully she'll be out of the hospital by tomorrow," her rep, Nancy Seltzer, told the outlet. "That's all that matters."
As the Los Angeles Times noted, it was after that crash that Fonda stopped making public appearances. However, the outlet did note an exception for a film premiere in 2009.