Tragic Details About Usher

Usher is one of the world's most talented R&B artists, from his chart-topping albums to his infectious stage presence. The eight-time Grammy award-winning artist started his career like many of the industry's top musicians, attempting to make a name for himself on the popular television show "Star Search" in the early '90s. Like fellow singers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, his performance ultimately led to a record deal.

Usher, (whose real name is Usher Raymond IV), earned himself street credits with three studio albums throughout the '90s and early 2000s that were met with rave reviews. But it wasn't until 2004 that he dropped "Confessions" that he became a household name with his first No. 1 album. He's created an incredible career complete with nine No.1 hits, 18 top-10 hits, an Artist of The Year Billboard award, and numerous world tours. He wrapped up 2023 with a successful Las Vegas Residency in the books and is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl — with no plans of stopping.

His soulful tracks and emotional lyrics have resonated with the world, and many of his songs reflect some of Usher's trials and tribulations in his own life. Usher said it best when he told The Guardian: "In life, you have to go through something to get to something. From that the inspiration comes having something of substance to talk about; otherwise, you're just considered to be fluff." As his album states, he's not afraid to confess many of the regrets and struggles he's overcome to achieve mega-success. Here's a look at the tragic details about Usher.