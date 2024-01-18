Tragic Details About Usher
Usher is one of the world's most talented R&B artists, from his chart-topping albums to his infectious stage presence. The eight-time Grammy award-winning artist started his career like many of the industry's top musicians, attempting to make a name for himself on the popular television show "Star Search" in the early '90s. Like fellow singers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, his performance ultimately led to a record deal.
Usher, (whose real name is Usher Raymond IV), earned himself street credits with three studio albums throughout the '90s and early 2000s that were met with rave reviews. But it wasn't until 2004 that he dropped "Confessions" that he became a household name with his first No. 1 album. He's created an incredible career complete with nine No.1 hits, 18 top-10 hits, an Artist of The Year Billboard award, and numerous world tours. He wrapped up 2023 with a successful Las Vegas Residency in the books and is set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl — with no plans of stopping.
His soulful tracks and emotional lyrics have resonated with the world, and many of his songs reflect some of Usher's trials and tribulations in his own life. Usher said it best when he told The Guardian: "In life, you have to go through something to get to something. From that the inspiration comes having something of substance to talk about; otherwise, you're just considered to be fluff." As his album states, he's not afraid to confess many of the regrets and struggles he's overcome to achieve mega-success. Here's a look at the tragic details about Usher.
Usher felt lost after his grandmother died
Usher is no stranger to heartbreak, and he's not afraid to share it with the rest of the world. The "Love In This Club" singer took to Instagram in 2022 to share a tribute to his grandmother Tina who died that year. He admitted that he was feeling "a bit lost right now" and had difficulties accepting the loss of his beloved family member. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I'm praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her," he wrote.
Admiring her devotion to helping those around her, Usher called his grandmother a "prayer warrior" adding that, "Part of me is trying to be strong, for others ... Her belief was that GOD always has a plan ... I'm trying to understand that right now." The singer revealed that her death was sudden, writing, "The other half of me continues to break silently. We were just laughing days ago ... I really thought we had more time."
The "My Boo" singer revealed Tina had believed that her grandson was meant to be a pastor and went on to share a piece of advice she had given him. "There's a time for everything son ... there's a time to laugh, a time to cry ... there's a time to live and a time to die," he wrote. Usher went on to share another Instagram photo honoring Tina at her funeral, in which he wrote: "We love you more, Grandma Tina. Rest in Paradise."
He was involved in a bitter custody battle
Usher's whirlwind relationship with Tameka Foster resulted in a bitter and emotional custody battle that came to a head in 2013. The artist started dating Foster in 2005, and the two tied the knot two years later. The pair went on to welcome two children together, and Usher became a stepdad to her three other children. The two eventually split up in 2009 after filing for divorce, thus beginning a three-year-long custody dispute over their children.
According to Us Weekly, Foster claimed that her former husband had been unfaithful and an absent parent. But the singer rebuked those claims, admitting: "Absentee from the aspect of having to go and work, that probably would be her version or idea what absentee would be," he explained. "But no, I'm not an absentee father at all."
The case was ultimately dismissed in 2012, as per Billboard, with the judge granting Usher primary custody while the two parents share legal custody of their two sons. Foster was granted visitation rights; however, the details have not been released. The emotional courtroom battle ended with Usher embracing his ex-wife after the verdict and whispering "I'm sorry" to her several times, according to People.
The drama took its toll on the singer, however, and he spoke to Oprah (via ABC News) about their broken relationship shortly after the custody battle ended. "I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I could never understand," Usher revealed.
Usher's difficulties co-parenting a child with diabetes
Despite his bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, Usher admitted that the two have continued to remain a united front as parents. In an interview with People, the singer admitted it isn't always easy, however, especially dealing with the complications that arise with their son Usher Raymond V's Type 1 diabetes. "From the moment that Type 1 diabetes was a conversation, it was a re-acclimation to life. The life that we knew changed," he admitted. "It comes with a great deal of consideration and commitment in itself because we're all managing to make certain that my child makes the right decisions to have a happy, healthy life."
Usher admitted that he and Foster find common ground in their child's trusted endocrinologist and continue to work on their communication with each other to help support their son. "It's been a task," the "Yeah!" singer confessed. "It is very complicated because kids, by the way, will find a way to work you against each other. You have to be mindful of what you say and that they're always listening and greater than that. They're always watching."
The artist has since partnered with Sanofi's The 1 Pledge Movement, an organization that helps spread the word to get screened for Type 1 diabetes. He hopes to help educate others about information he felt he lacked when learning the news of his son's diagnosis. "If I had honestly prepared myself better, I would've appreciated it," he said.
Usher's father struggled with drug addiction
Usher's desire to give his children a better childhood than the one he had stems from his difficult upbringing. The singer opened up to Mirror about his relationship with his late father, who battled addictions that ultimately killed him. "Alcohol and substance abuse led to his death," he admitted. "He had many problems and never addressed it. Unfortunately, it went on too long and took his life."
Those problems have led Usher to lead a drug-free life in the hopes of avoiding a similar fate. "I didn't choose not to get into hard drugs – I was just too fearful what drugs might do to me," he revealed, adding, "I worried that maybe there was a chemical imbalance that may trigger something, so I couldn't do it."
His father's relationship with drugs and alcohol led to resentment on Usher's end, especially since his father walked out on his family when he was just a toddler. "My father became a failure to substance abuse and I didn't empathize with him, I didn't have sympathy because I thought it was a cop-out," he admitted. Their estranged relationship gave Usher the motivation to be even closer to his sons, however, and become the father he is today. "Not having a father around has made me want to be the best father I can be to my son," Usher revealed. "I wouldn't miss a day of my son's life and I wouldn't miss a day of being a husband to my wife because there was a void in my childhood."
Usher lost his estranged father
Usher reconnected with his father decades after he left their family, but their reunion was short-lived. The singer told the Mirror that his mother advised him against reuniting with him, but he was at a crossroads when his father fell ill. "She never wanted me to meet my dad but as a man I had to make my own decision. What if he died and I never got the chance to meet him?" he questioned. He ultimately reached out, a decision he didn't regret. "I was happy that I did, happy that I got closure, happy that I forgave him for not being there and that I knew he really did love me."
The singer's reunion with his father came at a difficult time, with the elder recently being admitted to the hospital in need of a liver transplant. Usher told Oprah that he ended up paying for the surgery, but his father ended up in a coma during the procedure. "The hardest part of this story is the fact that, within the process of making the decision of whether my father lives or dies, if they take him off of the [breathing] machine, my son is across town just being born," he revealed.
Usher had to leave the hospital for the birth of his son, but he later returned to share some final moments with his father. "... I remember showing a picture of my son to my father, who was unconscious, saying 'Look at this, this is Usher. This is the continuation of us,'" he told the Daily Mail.
Usher's stepson was reported brain dead
Usher suffered a tragic loss in 2012 when his stepson died after a boating accident. The singer's stepson was Kile Glover, the son of his ex-wife Tameka Foster and Atlanta TV Executive Ryan Glover. The child was struck suddenly by a jet ski at Lake Lanier, a popular vacation spot about an hour outside of Atlanta. According to the AJC, Glover and a 15-year-old girl were run over by a man on his jet ski as they were being towed on an inner tube behind a pontoon boat.
Glover was unresponsive following the incident, and he and the girl were flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. According to reports obtained by MTV, Glover was pronounced brain-dead by doctors, but his mother had hoped he would make a full recovery. "Kyle, You are strong.. You'll be saved I know it," she wrote on her Facebook page at the time. "I love you my baby. I need all #Prayers for my son! thanks you everybody!"
Glover succumbed to his injuries two weeks later, however, and died of heart failure, according to Channel 2 Action News. Jeffrey Hubbard was later found guilty of killing Glover, and sentenced to four years in prison, as per The Times. Usher honored his late stepson on what would have been his 16th birthday, writing on Instagram (via Billboard), "... Since you left I ain't been quite the same. I wonder if you miss me, do I make you proud. Know you're watching me, I feel your spirit. I keep you right by my side."
Usher broke down on stage during his final Vegas show
Usher's closed out his 2023 Las Vegas residency emotionally. The singer ended his third year of performing in Sin City in tears of gratitude during his final performance of "Without You." The song was a part of his "My Way" residency, one of his most successful residencies to date. Fans captured videos of Usher getting down on his knees crying during the song, as fans urged him on during the rendition. He later got back to his feet to sing the rest of the track acapella, inviting his crowd of fans to sing with him, as per Billboard.
Amidst hundreds of adoring fans, Usher took a moment to thank his supporters, saying "God bless you, I love you," before closing out the show. The performance marked the final run of 100 concerts for the singer, and the beginning of his preparation for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The "My Way" singer told Billboard that the success of his 2023 residency was thanks to an immense amount of behind-the-scenes strategy and dedication. "The challenge was to show it's not by chance we had success in Las Vegas," he explained. "We deliberately made decisions that would elevate your thinking on the evolution of who I am as a creative."