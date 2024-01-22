Why Frank Ocean Doesn't Release Music Anymore

The reasoning behind Frank Ocean's absence from the music sphere is full of twists and turns.

When naming artists that effortlessly transcend genres, deliver thought-provoking lyrics, and are enigmas in the industry, the first person on the list must be Ocean. Before treating music listeners to his moody records and hypnotic vocals, the "Pyramids" singer wrote songs for other artists like Justin Beiber and John Legend. However, after the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape "Nostalgia, Ultra," Ocean's career took off at the speed of light, spawning three critically acclaimed albums and two Grammy wins. His uniquely crafted songs have also been credited for popularizing the alternative R&B genre, inspiring new crops of artists after him, like "Mean Girls" star Reneé Rapp.

"His level of artistry is so unmatched," she explained to Elite Daily. "He's almost like a freak of nature –– just perfect and beautifully tormented." However, after the release of his universally acclaimed 2016 album "Blonde," Ocean took a noticeable step back from the industry, except for the odd single or collaborations here and there. With it being over seven years since the "Nike" singer released an album and three years since his last singles, "Dear April" and "Cayendo," we took a deeper look at why he hasn't returned to music.