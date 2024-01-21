How Many Grandchildren Does Kim Richards Have?
Before she was a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," you might have known Kim Richards as one of the biggest child stars of the 1970s. She appeared in everything from "Nanny and the Professor" to "Escape to With Mountain" to "Police Story" before finding new fans as an adult on the Bravo reality show.
In the very first episode of "RHOBH" back in 2010, Richards introduced her four kids from three past relationships: Brooke, Whitney, Chad, and Kimberly. In a confessional, the former Disney darling shared that her mother once gave her "amazing" advice. "Be careful not to make your whole life your kids, Kimmy, because one day you'll end up all by yourself," Richards recalled her mother telling her. Kim went on to add, "She chose to make her life all about her kids. I chose to follow in my mom's footsteps. It's a choice I made."
Fast forward 13 years and Richards has another role: Grandmother. When she made a cameo during "RHOBH" Season 13 in 2023, she was asked by co-star Dorit Kemsley, "What's going on? Grandbabies?" Richards replied, "That's pretty much it." It turns out she's a doting grandma in the latest phase of her life -– and the role has gotten her through some very difficult times.
Kim Richards has three young grandchildren
Two of Kim Richards' kids, Brooke Wiederhorn and Whitney Davis, are married, and Kim is grandmother three times over thanks to her eldest daughter. Brooke and her husband Thayer Wiederhorn have three children: Hucksley, Hunter, and Sawyer. Richards first became a grandmother in 2016 when her daughter Brooke gave birth to Hucksley Andrew Wiederhorn.
After baby Hucksley was born, Richards said she was in a happy place in her life as she focused on her family, her sobriety, and a step away from the reality TV spotlight. "Right now, I'm really at a peaceful place in my life, being a mom and a grandmother," she told People in 2018. "It's just so amazing for me. I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson or having him for a week. I'm super grateful for that." Richards added that her grandson called her "Nana."
Grandbaby number two, Hunter Montgomery, arrived in April 2019. On Hunter's first birthday, Richards posted an Instagram photo of her kissing his cheek as she wished her grandchild a happy birthday. "Hunter you have brought so much joy into our lives," she wrote. "You light up my world ... Thank you @brookewiederhorn & @thayerwiederhorn for another beautiful, amazing grandson!!" Richards' third grandchild — and first granddaughter — came in December 2022. At the time, Wiederhorn posted to Instagram on her due date and shared that baby Sawyer Brinson had arrived 12 days early.
A gift for Kim Richards' first grandson became one of the most memorable RHOBH moments of all time
There's no doubt that being a grandmother is one of Kim Richards' proudest roles. In 2017, her sister Kyle told The Daily Dish that Kim was "so happy" after the birth of her first grandchild, Hucksley. "She's in her element with that baby," Kyle said. She also noted that Hucksley looked like his Nana. "Kim's grandson is the cutest thing. He actually looks like Kim. His eye color and his hair. It's crazy."
That same year, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans were privy to an awkward moment that involved Hucksley when Richards famously returned a stuffed bunny that Lisa Rinna had gifted to the newborn. At the time, the two co-stars were reeling in the aftermath of a blowout fight they had on a cast trip to Amsterdam. During the Season 7 reunion, Richards pulled out the bunny from behind the couch and told Rinna, "I brought the bunny. I never gave it to my grandson because it didn't feel like it had good energy. Sorry."
Richards suggested that Rinna take the gift back and perhaps return it to her when she was in a better place. "It's just been sitting there and I just couldn't give it to my grandson because I'm all about energy and positive things," Richards explained as a tear rolled down Rinna's cheek. Not long after, Andy Cohen revealed that the bunny found a permanent home in the Bravo clubhouse. He also told "Watch What Happens Live" fans that the infamous stuffed animal was available on Amazon for $21.99.