How Many Grandchildren Does Kim Richards Have?

Before she was a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," you might have known Kim Richards as one of the biggest child stars of the 1970s. She appeared in everything from "Nanny and the Professor" to "Escape to With Mountain" to "Police Story" before finding new fans as an adult on the Bravo reality show.

In the very first episode of "RHOBH" back in 2010, Richards introduced her four kids from three past relationships: Brooke, Whitney, Chad, and Kimberly. In a confessional, the former Disney darling shared that her mother once gave her "amazing" advice. "Be careful not to make your whole life your kids, Kimmy, because one day you'll end up all by yourself," Richards recalled her mother telling her. Kim went on to add, "She chose to make her life all about her kids. I chose to follow in my mom's footsteps. It's a choice I made."

Fast forward 13 years and Richards has another role: Grandmother. When she made a cameo during "RHOBH" Season 13 in 2023, she was asked by co-star Dorit Kemsley, "What's going on? Grandbabies?" Richards replied, "That's pretty much it." It turns out she's a doting grandma in the latest phase of her life -– and the role has gotten her through some very difficult times.