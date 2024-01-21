The Scandalous Way Melissa Gilbert And Bo Brinkman's Marriage Ended
"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert's marriage with Bo Brinkman seemed perfect, until it erupted into scandal. The young couple married in 1988, seven years before Gilbert wed her second husband, Bruce Boxleitner. Their marriage lasted for a total of four years. Gilbert revealed in "Prairie Tale: A Memoir" that she was quite enamored with Brinkman after meeting him at a group dinner. "I turned around and saw this long-haired, very handsome man ... He introduced himself as Bo Brinkman," wrote Gilbert in the book. "I could already smell the intoxicating scent of booze and nicotine. He was gorgeous and had danger written all over him."
Gilbert's book went on to detail the troubling dynamic that developed between them due to Brinkman's alcohol use. She also claimed that Brinkman once flew into a rage and accused her of trying to take their son, Dakota, because she'd suggested he seek out rehab. Brinkman, according to Gilbert, even threatened to kill her as the confrontation escalated. But even this fight wasn't the catalyst for their eventual divorce.
Melissa Gilbert caught Bo Brinkman cheating
Melissa Gilbert was only two months postpartum with her first child when Brinkman brought another woman into their home. In "Prairie Tale," Gilbert claimed that she wandered downstairs to feed their then-infant and stumbled upon the scene. Once Gilbert found out that Brinkman had hired a sex worker, she became increasingly angry. Brinkman didn't express any remorse for cheating and blamed his decision on Gilbert. Eventually, Gilbert contemplated whether or not she should stay in the marriage.
Despite Gilbert's candidness in her memoir, she hasn't spoken much in recent years about Brinkman or their marriage, which ended a few years later. However, she briefly mentioned her past marriages while speaking about marrying Timothy Busfield later in life. "The big thing is that you know what you don't want, we both been through it," Gilbert said on "Good Morning America" in 2022. "We both have a couple of marriages behind us. And I think we're both craving just a more peaceful partnership or be alone."
Melissa Gilbert also claimed Bo Brinkman cheated with Shannen Doherty
Bo Brinkman also allegedly cheated on Melissa Gilbert with her former "Little House on the Prairie" co-star, Shannen Doherty. Doherty played the role of Jenny Wilder, Gilbert's on-screen niece. According to Gilbert's memoirs, Doherty pursued Brinkman because she idolized Gilbert. If true, that was certainly an odd way of showing it. With that said, Entertainment Weekly noted that Gilbert and Brinkman were separated when the fling took place.
Doherty never responded to Gilbert's accusations, nor did Brinkman. However, Gilbert is still harboring some pretty strong feelings about the alleged affair. In 2014, Gilbert appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and got straight to the point when asked about what she'd say to Doherty if they ever crossed paths. "I wouldn't say anything, I'd just punch her in the nose," Gilbert admitted (via ABC). Ouch! Maybe time doesn't heal all wounds after all. Fortunately, Gilbert has since found her happy ending in her current husband, Timothy Busfield, who told People, "I knew she was the one. It felt so real."