The Scandalous Way Melissa Gilbert And Bo Brinkman's Marriage Ended

"Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert's marriage with Bo Brinkman seemed perfect, until it erupted into scandal. The young couple married in 1988, seven years before Gilbert wed her second husband, Bruce Boxleitner. Their marriage lasted for a total of four years. Gilbert revealed in "Prairie Tale: A Memoir" that she was quite enamored with Brinkman after meeting him at a group dinner. "I turned around and saw this long-haired, very handsome man ... He introduced himself as Bo Brinkman," wrote Gilbert in the book. "I could already smell the intoxicating scent of booze and nicotine. He was gorgeous and had danger written all over him."

Gilbert's book went on to detail the troubling dynamic that developed between them due to Brinkman's alcohol use. She also claimed that Brinkman once flew into a rage and accused her of trying to take their son, Dakota, because she'd suggested he seek out rehab. Brinkman, according to Gilbert, even threatened to kill her as the confrontation escalated. But even this fight wasn't the catalyst for their eventual divorce.

