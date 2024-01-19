The Transformation Of Joe Burrow's Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Joe Burrow has made quite an impression on sports fanatics since he was the Cincinnati Bengals' No.1 overall draft pick at the 2020 NFL Draft. However, there is no denying that his good looks have garnered a lot of fandom from those who might not be the most prominent sports watchers. Want to know just how much people might be paying way more attention to his charm than his play on the field? "Joe Cool" was named one of People Magazine's Sexiest Professional Men in Sports in 2023.

We hate to break the news, but Burrow is a taken man. Although you won't find his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, all over his Instagram (give it a good scroll, and you'll find one photo of the pair), the couple have been together way before Burrow became an NFL superstar. Holzmacher has supported Burrow for years, having rooted for the athlete since his time at Ohio State University, where the two initially met.

So, who exactly is Olivia Holzmacher, and why haven't we heard more about the woman who has been by Burrow's side through his most significant accomplishments? Take a look below.