Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania's Exit From Amalija Knavs' Funeral Raises Questions
It has long been speculated that Donald and Melania Trump are facing issues in their marriage, fueled by the former first lady's sustained absence from her husband's re-election campaign and ongoing legal proceedings. These theories gained further momentum following the couple's appearance at the funeral of Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs. According to a body language expert, the Trumps' interactions — or lack thereof — seem to hint at ongoing tensions in their relationship.
Donald and Melania gathered in Florida on January 18, 2024, alongside Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, to bid farewell to Amalija. They were also accompanied by their son, Barron Trump, with Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner also present. Melania delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the ceremony, saying that her mother was a "ray of light in the darkest of days," (via AP News). "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable." No one else from the Trump family delivered a speech, but they were united in supporting Melania in her moment of grief.
Donald, who is in the middle of a court battle against journalist E. Jean Caroll over allegations of defamation, reportedly skipped out on a hearing to attend the funeral and console his bereaved wife. Interestingly, a source told the National Enquirer that Donald had been steadfast in supporting Melania, claiming that they are "closer than they've been for years" (via The Blast). However, Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," exclusively told Nicki Swift that the celebrity couple's behavior at the funeral tells a different story.
Donald and Melania's interactions hint at marital strain
Is there unrest between Donald and Melania Trump? Body language expert Jess Ponce III thinks so. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, he delved into the subtleties of their interactions at Amalija Knavs' funeral, noting that the couple's behavior may confirm the longstanding rumors that their marriage is standing on shaky ground. While the former first couple initially showed a united front, the fact that they left the event separately may indicate marital discord.
"After the family exited the church, there was a significant moment when Donald and Melania stood side by side without their son. Their expressions were somber, fitting for the occasion, as they maintained a respectful distance from each other," observed Ponce. "Although their poses weren't particularly unusual, it was notable that when it was time to depart, they [rode] in separate cars." The body language expert went on to point out that there was zero "physical contact or display of intimacy" between them. It makes one wonder if there's any truth to the rumors that their marriage has evolved into something more akin to a business arrangement.
"The real curiosity lies in what the future holds for their interactions. The next time we witness them together will likely be the most revealing moment yet," he concluded. We'll find out soon enough, as Donald previously declared that Melania will join him on the campaign trail. "When it's appropriate, but pretty soon," he said in his September 2023 "Meet the Press" interview (via NBC News), noting Melania wants to maintain her privacy while also showing her patriotism.