Body Language Expert Tells Us Donald & Melania's Exit From Amalija Knavs' Funeral Raises Questions

It has long been speculated that Donald and Melania Trump are facing issues in their marriage, fueled by the former first lady's sustained absence from her husband's re-election campaign and ongoing legal proceedings. These theories gained further momentum following the couple's appearance at the funeral of Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs. According to a body language expert, the Trumps' interactions — or lack thereof — seem to hint at ongoing tensions in their relationship.

Donald and Melania gathered in Florida on January 18, 2024, alongside Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, to bid farewell to Amalija. They were also accompanied by their son, Barron Trump, with Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner also present. Melania delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the ceremony, saying that her mother was a "ray of light in the darkest of days," (via AP News). "In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable." No one else from the Trump family delivered a speech, but they were united in supporting Melania in her moment of grief.

Donald, who is in the middle of a court battle against journalist E. Jean Caroll over allegations of defamation, reportedly skipped out on a hearing to attend the funeral and console his bereaved wife. Interestingly, a source told the National Enquirer that Donald had been steadfast in supporting Melania, claiming that they are "closer than they've been for years" (via The Blast). However, Jess Ponce III, body language expert and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: Seven Keys to Unlocking the Speaker Within," exclusively told Nicki Swift that the celebrity couple's behavior at the funeral tells a different story.