How Much Money Does RHOSLC Star Monica Garcia Really Have? Here's What We Know

When Monica Garcia joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" for Season 4, she took to Instagram to promise fans she would be "real, open, vulnerable" with them. And at first, she was. Cast alongside wealthy entrepreneurs such as Beauty Lab + Laser owner Heather Gay, Vida Tequila founder Lisa Barlow, and jewelry-designing caviar queen Meredith Marks, Garcia was relatable to fans who didn't live Housewives-level lifestyles or have a collection of Louis Vuitton bags.

Garcia, a former assistant to fallen "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah, is a divorced mom of four who started an online baby blanket business so she could stay home with her kids. Per her Brea Baby website, the Bravo newcomer claimed she started the business after becoming "exhausted from working 9 to 5 and feeling like a failure as a mother." During the Season 4 episode, "Vacation Crashers," Garcia further explained why she started her business in a confessional interview. "At first, it started as kind of a hobby," she explained. "Now, going through a divorce, it has completely turned into a lifeline for me and my daughters because I don't have the same resources that I had while being married."

Of course, by season's end, "RHOSLC" viewers found that Garcia had a secret past as the mastermind of Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account aimed at taking down the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast members. Given that bombshell, her Bravo paycheck could go up if she is asked back for a second season. But how much money does she have right now?