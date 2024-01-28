Here's What Brittany Mahomes Looks Like Without Makeup

Brittany Mahomes' life has changed in so many ways since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became a top NFL quarterback, and certain aspects of being a wealthy WAG haven't exactly been an improvement. For one thing, whether she's wearing makeup or donning a fresh face in her Instagram photos, trolls are going to leave snarky, mean-spirited remarks about her appearance in the comments. "They're saying stuff like I'm ugly and Patrick could do way better than me," she said in a 2018 appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast.

But Brittany is living her best life despite the hate, cheering hard for her hubby and hanging out with her new bestie, Taylor Swift, at Kansas City Chiefs games. Travis Kelce's ladylove and Patrick's ride-or-die have both discovered that the Chiefs' team colors are perfect for fans of a red lip, and they've both color-coordinated their pouts with their stylish game-day outfits.

Brittany's fame level might not be quite on par with that of one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she has also had the opportunity to experiment with bold beauty looks at red-carpet events such as the Met Gala. However, she's also comfortable going makeup-free and can be seen posing confidently with a bare face in a number of her social media snapshots.