Here's What Brittany Mahomes Looks Like Without Makeup
Brittany Mahomes' life has changed in so many ways since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became a top NFL quarterback, and certain aspects of being a wealthy WAG haven't exactly been an improvement. For one thing, whether she's wearing makeup or donning a fresh face in her Instagram photos, trolls are going to leave snarky, mean-spirited remarks about her appearance in the comments. "They're saying stuff like I'm ugly and Patrick could do way better than me," she said in a 2018 appearance on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast.
But Brittany is living her best life despite the hate, cheering hard for her hubby and hanging out with her new bestie, Taylor Swift, at Kansas City Chiefs games. Travis Kelce's ladylove and Patrick's ride-or-die have both discovered that the Chiefs' team colors are perfect for fans of a red lip, and they've both color-coordinated their pouts with their stylish game-day outfits.
Brittany's fame level might not be quite on par with that of one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she has also had the opportunity to experiment with bold beauty looks at red-carpet events such as the Met Gala. However, she's also comfortable going makeup-free and can be seen posing confidently with a bare face in a number of her social media snapshots.
Brittany Mahomes' beauty secrets include two types of shots
Brittany Mahomes is twinning with her daughter, Sterling Mahomes, in a 2022 Instagram photo snapped during a family vacation. Brittany appears to be enjoying the sun sans the mascara, lip color, and brow liner, which makes the resemblance between her and her daughter even more striking. "She looks so much like you!" read one fan's response to Brittany's post. However, there's a facial feature that the beaming mom didn't pass down to Sterling — Brittany has confessed to getting lip injections.
Some of Brittany's Instagram followers were also super-bowled over by how gorgeous she looks when she puts minimal effort into her beauty look. "So much prettier without all the makeup!" read another comment. The WAG has an even complexion and healthy glow that makes us wish that she'd drop her skincare routine. That said, she has spilled at least one beauty secret. In 2021, she told E! News that she's a big fan of products from Tula Skincare. She had given birth to Sterling a few months earlier, which is one reason the brand appealed to her. "It's pregnancy and breastfeeding safe," she explained.
Good skin starts from the inside out, and Brittany might be doing her dermis some good by being obsessed with a type of shot that doesn't require a needle. On her Instagram Story, she revealed that she drinks multiple ginger shots every day. Victoria Beckham has also listed ginger shots as one of her skincare secrets on her Instagram Story.
She gets some help with her makeup
It's easy for Brittany Mahomes to look effortlessly cool. To inspire envy in the hearts of her haters, all she has to do is sit down in front of her impressive wall of shoes and snap a mirror selfie. And she doesn't have to apply a stitch of makeup before doing it, either. But when it's game day, she puts on her game face. Glamour noted that WAG glam is having a moment, and the mag got Brittany's makeup artist, Alexis Oakley, to spill the secret to replicating the fierce, flawless makeup of our favorite professional athletes' cheer captains. "The signature WAG makeup is usually a neutral matte eye shadow, winged liner, glowing skin, and a nude lip," she shared. "This has been one of my most requested looks for a while because it's perfect for any and all occasions."
For special occasions, Oakley amps up Mahomes' makeup and really showcases her skill. When Mahomes scored an invite to the Met Gala in 2023, Oakley enhanced her client's big blue eyes with impeccably applied winged liner — we're surprised the artist's masterful hand didn't have Taylor Swift serenading her with "You Belong with Me." She added further visual interest to Mahomes' eye makeup by replicating the wing with brown eyeshadow right below the browbone. On Instagram, Oakley shared some of the products she used to achieve this high level of WAG excellence, including Patrick Ta's Major Dimension eyeshadow palette.