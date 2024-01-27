The Real Reason Bruce Willis Didn't Want To Kiss Jennifer Aniston

"Friends" fans could hardly contain their surprise when Bruce Willis stepped into Central Perk in the April 2000 episode "The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth's Dad." Who could have guessed the "Die Hard" star would play Ross' much younger girlfriend's father? It all became even more exciting when Willis went on to have a fling with Rachel, A.K.A. Jennifer Aniston. Even though the romance is an important part of Willis' character's arc, Paul Stevens curiously never kissed Rachel in the three episodes he appeared in.

It may be hard to believe, but the evidence is right there. When Ross walked into the room to find out about the relationship, for example, Aniston and Willis quickly turned to face the door, suggesting they had been kissing, but without clearly showing it. Other scenes focused on Willis and Aniston with other characters, like the dinner scene, offering fewer opportunities for canoodling. While Paul and Rachel aren't shy about flirting and touching each other, we don't see them actually locking lips.

That's definitely unusual, considering there's plenty of kissing on "Friends." Despite the lack of smooching, Willis' cameo still went on to become one of the show's most memorable, earning him an Emmy for guest actor. And he had some tough competition, given that "Friends" featured numerous famous faces over its 10-year run, including Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt. In fact, the reason Willis and Aniston don't kiss has everything to do with Pitt.