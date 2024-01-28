The Shady Details About Bre Tiesi & Michael B. Jordan's Intimate Past

"Selling Sunset" has left viewers' jaws on the floor plenty of times, whether it was because of a stunning house or all the wild drama. Even the reunion specials bring the tea. Still, fans were not prepared for what Bre Tiesi shared when wrapping Season 7 of the hit Netflix show. It's not every day that celebrities share details about their intimate life, but Tiesi shook things up when she revealed some shocking info about her past relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

Since Tiesi first graced our television screens in Season 6 of "Selling Sunset," she has been an open book. The reality star has been willing to share almost everything about her life, especially her relationship with Nick Cannon. Tiesi and Cannon had a child in June of 2022 after years of being on and off, per PopSugar. Their relationship isn't typical, but it seems to work for them.

During Season 7 of "Selling Sunset," Tiesi opened up about her relationship with the "Wild N' Out" host. She shared (via People), "I love Nick. I'm happy with my relationship, however, that is, and like, if I date, I date." In the past couple of years, Tiesi hasn't dated anyone publicly besides Cannon. Despite her notoriously being connected to the "America's Got Talent" host, he isn't the first celebrity the real estate agent has connected with romantically. In November 2023, People reported that during the reunion special for "Selling Sunset," Tiesi revealed the shocking details about her intimate relationship with Hollywood hunk, Jordan.