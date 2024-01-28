The Shady Details About Bre Tiesi & Michael B. Jordan's Intimate Past
"Selling Sunset" has left viewers' jaws on the floor plenty of times, whether it was because of a stunning house or all the wild drama. Even the reunion specials bring the tea. Still, fans were not prepared for what Bre Tiesi shared when wrapping Season 7 of the hit Netflix show. It's not every day that celebrities share details about their intimate life, but Tiesi shook things up when she revealed some shocking info about her past relationship with Michael B. Jordan.
Since Tiesi first graced our television screens in Season 6 of "Selling Sunset," she has been an open book. The reality star has been willing to share almost everything about her life, especially her relationship with Nick Cannon. Tiesi and Cannon had a child in June of 2022 after years of being on and off, per PopSugar. Their relationship isn't typical, but it seems to work for them.
During Season 7 of "Selling Sunset," Tiesi opened up about her relationship with the "Wild N' Out" host. She shared (via People), "I love Nick. I'm happy with my relationship, however, that is, and like, if I date, I date." In the past couple of years, Tiesi hasn't dated anyone publicly besides Cannon. Despite her notoriously being connected to the "America's Got Talent" host, he isn't the first celebrity the real estate agent has connected with romantically. In November 2023, People reported that during the reunion special for "Selling Sunset," Tiesi revealed the shocking details about her intimate relationship with Hollywood hunk, Jordan.
Bre Tiesi said Michael B. Jordan is bad in bed
Sure, "Selling Sunset" fans expected shocking revelations from the Season 7 reunion special, but nothing could have prepared them for what Bre Tiesi shared during the episode. In an unexpected twist, producers decided to have a lie detector test brought on stage as each girl took their turn in the hot seat, per People. Host Tan France threw a wild card question and asked Tiesi about one of her past romantic relationships that she had teased earlier in the season.
France asked, "Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?" Yes, Tiesi and Michael B. Jordan had an intimate relationship, but things got even more shocking with Tiesi's response. She said, "I'm going to be in so much trouble ... No." From the moment she spilled the juicy details, Tiesi knew she shattered many people's hearts. After revealing Jordan was bad in bed, she said, "I'm sorry babe. S***. I crushed a lot of girls' dreams today."
This isn't the first time Tiesi has mentioned Jordan. In an earlier episode of "Selling Sunset" Season 7, the real estate agent opened up to her fellow castmates about her romance with the "Creed" star. Tiesi later revealed she didn't think the cameras were rolling, per ET. She said, "We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn't a conversation that was technically ... I know better and that's my own fault. I know better."
Nick Cannon reacts to Bre Tiesi's relationship with Michael B. Jordan
The entire world seemed to be talking about Michael B. Jordan after Bre Tiesi revealed that he was bad in bed on the "Selling Sunset" Season 7 reunion. For his part, Jordan didn't seem to have much to say about the shocking bombshell the real estate agent dropped about their intimate relationship. During an interview with Extra TV, Tiesi revealed that she hadn't heard anything from Jordan's team following the confession. And when asked about what made Jordan bad in bed, she refused to respond, jokingly saying, "There's no lie detector here, so I'm going to plead the fifth."
Tiesi and Jordan kept quiet about their relationship after the reunion, but one person did have an opinion on the whole thing — Nick Cannon. As we know, Tiesi and Cannon have had a years-long on-and-off relationship and have even had a kid together, so of course the "Wild N' Out" host would have some feelings about it. But Cannon didn't seem too bothered by Tiesi's relationship with Jordan. The "America's Got Talent" host told TMZ in November 2023, "They're way before me. Everybody got a past, right?" Cannon seemed unfazed by the comment and the past romance, because that's exactly what it is — it's all in the past for Tiesi.