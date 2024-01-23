Vanderpump Rules: What We Know About Lala Kent And Randall Emmett's Messy Custody Battle

The "Vanderpump Rules" crew is no stranger to scandals and theatrics. Still, Lala Kent's messy split from Randall Emmett is drama overload. And three years later, the histrionics show no sign of abating as the couple battles it out in a bitter custody battle.

Kent and Emmett's relationship kicked off on a sour note. When they began hooking up, the producer was married to his now ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. Kent was aware of Childers but insisted Emmett told her the couple was divorcing. In reality, they were very much together and working on their crumbling union. "I'm not [a homewrecker]. I would have, well, knowing everything that I know now, I wouldn't have even given him the time of day," Kent told Jeff Lewis. She said she was a firm believer in marriage and would have never intentionally hurt another woman.

Emmett finally divorced Childers in December 2017 and proposed to Kent during a Mexican birthday vacay in September 2018. He and Kent later welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021. However, proving a leopard never changes its spots, Emmett was caught getting cozy with two other women in October 2021. "Randall always lives a double life," a source told Page Six. "He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender." Kent kicked her wayward fiancé to the curb. Still, it was only the start of her romantic woes as they began waging a custody war.