How Jason Kelce's Wife Reacted To His Shirtless NFL Game Stunt
Plenty of people had a reaction to Jason Kelce's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game, but none quite like his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Jason and Kylie were in attendance to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the playoff game on January 21, 2024. Football games are already intense with emotions and dedicated fans, but Jason took it up a notch. Matt, a fan near the Kelce suite, revealed that from the moment the Kelce family and their crew, which included Taylor Swift, arrived, they were already high on excitement, per People. Matt noted, "Taylor's suite was ROWDY. There was no mistaking who they were rooting for." Even though Swift has been causing quite the commotion at Travis' games, it was time for Jason to steal the show.
During the close game, Jason got so hyped he decided to take off his shirt, yelling for the Chiefs to win, per CNN. At one point, the Philadelphia Eagles star even jumped over the wall that separated their suite from the rest of the crowd to join the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans in the stands. Jason's wild behavior was all anyone could talk about. But while many found Jason funny, his wife, Kylie, seemed to be annoyed by his behavior at the game.
Kylie Kelce yelled for Jason Kelce to get back in the suite
Jason Kelce caused chaos at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. The football star jumped over the barrier that separated the Kelce suite and the fans in the stands not once but twice. The second time Jason jumped over, he helped a young fan trying to get Taylor Swift's attention, per People. The gesture was sweet, but it seemed that by that time, Kylie Kelce was over her husband's antics.
A video of the interaction between Jason and the young fan was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. And after watching it a couple of times, fans noticed how Kylie really felt about Jason's behavior at the game. In the video, you can see a security guard in the suite yell at Jason that Kylie wants him back inside, but she uses much harsher words. The security guard yelled, "Hey, Kylie said to get your a** back in here." Jason took a couple more photos with fans before hopping back into the suite.
People on social media teased Kylie and Jason's polar opposite behavior at the game. One X user wrote a fake scenario, saying, "Kylie Kelce: Jason, it's our first time meeting Taylor Swift. Try and keep things low-key at the Chiefs Bills game. Jason(literally): hold my beer." Jason's hilarious antics made quite the impression on fans, even if it may have made his wife a bit annoyed.
Jason Kelce's kids even had a reaction to their dad's stunt
Kylie Kelce wasn't the only Kelce family member who reacted to Jason Kelce's behavior at the game. Even the football star's daughter caught her dad shirtless in the crowd. The Philadelphia Eagles star posted a screenshot of a text he received from his mother-in-law, which showed how his middle child, Elliot, felt about her dad's commotion, and specifically, the fact that he was shirtless. The text hilariously read, "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing!' Elliot had something to say about her dad's shirtless look, but even so, Jason had the best time at the game. He captioned the screenshot post, "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!"
As for how Taylor Swift felt about it all, she seemed shocked by Jason's wild antics. A video showed the musician covering her mouth after Jason made the first jump over the barricade. Still, she enjoyed how Jason was cheering on his brother, and the two were celebrating the Chiefs' success in the suite together, giving one another high fives. If Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs continue with their winning streak, it will only be a matter of time until they are at the Super Bowl and fans can't wait to see how Jason and Taylor will react if that does happen.