How Jason Kelce's Wife Reacted To His Shirtless NFL Game Stunt

Plenty of people had a reaction to Jason Kelce's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game, but none quite like his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason and Kylie were in attendance to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the playoff game on January 21, 2024. Football games are already intense with emotions and dedicated fans, but Jason took it up a notch. Matt, a fan near the Kelce suite, revealed that from the moment the Kelce family and their crew, which included Taylor Swift, arrived, they were already high on excitement, per People. Matt noted, "Taylor's suite was ROWDY. There was no mistaking who they were rooting for." Even though Swift has been causing quite the commotion at Travis' games, it was time for Jason to steal the show.

During the close game, Jason got so hyped he decided to take off his shirt, yelling for the Chiefs to win, per CNN. At one point, the Philadelphia Eagles star even jumped over the wall that separated their suite from the rest of the crowd to join the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills fans in the stands. Jason's wild behavior was all anyone could talk about. But while many found Jason funny, his wife, Kylie, seemed to be annoyed by his behavior at the game.