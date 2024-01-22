The Transformation Of Jason Kelce From Childhood To 36 Years Old

Following the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers, Jason Kelce was the subject of retirement rumors, but there is a solid chance you will be hearing about the NFL star for many years to come. While his younger brother might be the biggest media darling in the family — thanks to his flashy outfits and high-profile romance with Taylor Swift — the elder Kelce has become a huge celebrity in his own right. Let's start with his football resume and all of the things he has accomplished over his 13 seasons in the NFL. The holder of the Philadelphia Eagles' record for most consecutive regular-season starting games, Kelce went from being a sixth-round draft pick to a seven-time Pro Bowl, six-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl LII champion who is widely regarded as one of the league's all-time best centers.

Not only is he a fantastic football player with a list of awards and records, but Kelce has also put his stamp on culture through music, podcasting, and charity work. Fans love him for his fun, goofy personality just as much as they love him for his ball playing. Take, for example, Kelce's 2018 Super Bowl parade speech, where he wore a flamboyant Mummers costume and said things like, "Hungry dogs run faster" and "No one likes us. We don't care." That speech, given at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, has become nearly as iconic as the museum's famous steps (which you likely know from "Rocky"). Here is a look at how Philly's beloved superstar Jason Kelce has transformed from his childhood until now.