How Landon Barker Has Changed Over The Years

It's not every day that a kid grows up to be a rock star. Landon Barker is well on his way, however, thanks to his father Travis. The Blink 182 drummer has undoubtedly passed on a few traits to his son, who has embarked on his career as a musician. Landon is no stranger to the limelight, as he grew up tagging along with his father on tour buses across the nation.

Nowadays, Landon is using his voice in more ways than one. Not only is he releasing music, but he's also making waves in the fashion industry. His impeccable style led him to create a clothing line that is accessible to all genders and encourages people to express themselves without fear of judgment. He's followed the same mantra with his bold style choices and ever-changing looks that highlight his fearless personality.

Barker has grown up in front of our eyes, and he's undergone quite the transformation. From child reality star to burgeoning rocker, the "Friends With Your EX" singer wears many hats — and we're not just talking about the ones apart of his killer wardrobe. We're breaking down all the ways Landon Barker has changed over the years.