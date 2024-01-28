How Landon Barker Has Changed Over The Years
It's not every day that a kid grows up to be a rock star. Landon Barker is well on his way, however, thanks to his father Travis. The Blink 182 drummer has undoubtedly passed on a few traits to his son, who has embarked on his career as a musician. Landon is no stranger to the limelight, as he grew up tagging along with his father on tour buses across the nation.
Nowadays, Landon is using his voice in more ways than one. Not only is he releasing music, but he's also making waves in the fashion industry. His impeccable style led him to create a clothing line that is accessible to all genders and encourages people to express themselves without fear of judgment. He's followed the same mantra with his bold style choices and ever-changing looks that highlight his fearless personality.
Barker has grown up in front of our eyes, and he's undergone quite the transformation. From child reality star to burgeoning rocker, the "Friends With Your EX" singer wears many hats — and we're not just talking about the ones apart of his killer wardrobe. We're breaking down all the ways Landon Barker has changed over the years.
He didn't have many friends growing up
Life on the road isn't as glamorous as it seems, and it's something Landon Barker learned at a young age. The former rockstar in training has since taken those training wheels off, but he hasn't forgotten how his childhood set him apart from his peers. The singer was thrust into the world of reality television when he was just a baby after starring alongside his father in the 2005 series "Meet The Barkers." The show featured their unconventional lifestyle amidst Travis's life as a famous drummer, and even captured Landon's first steps, as per the New York Post.
But the fashion designer admitted that having a spotlight on him at such a young age had lasting effects. Following his father along on his many tour commitments while growing up meant he wasn't around to form connections with other children his age. "I did get to be around a lot of cool people but I also wasn't around many kids," Landon admitted on the "Lightweights" podcast, later adding, "...I definitely like didn't have as many friends growing up because of that."
Despite the bumps along the road, he admitted he's grateful for the VIP experience his father gave him. "...I'm still like super thankful that I did get to experience all those cities and places and got to be around that for so long," he said. The experience also led him to become closer to his sister Alabama, who became his rock. "...We were like all each other had," he added.
Landon Barker still experiences trauma from his father's deadly plane crash
Landon Barker admitted that his father's deadly plane crash still affects him to this day. The Blink-182 drummer nearly lost his life in 2008 after boarding a small airplane alongside his assistant Chris Baker and his security guard Charles Still. The aircraft's tire blew out and had to abort takeoff, but ran out of airspace after crossing a South Carolina highway and crashing into an embankment. While Barker barely survived the incident and was left with severe second-degree wounds, Still and Baker did not.
The harrowing incident has left a scar on not only Travis's life but his son Landon's, who admitted he has trouble boarding planes to this day. Travis opened up about Landon's fear in the Hulu special "'Til Death Do Us Part" (per BuzzFeed News), admitting that his son almost skipped his and Kourtney Kardashian's Portofino wedding over the ordeal. "We didn't know if Landon was gonna make it because he's so afraid of flying," Travis revealed. "I think he walked off two commercial flights." Landon ultimately boarded one of Kim Kardashian's private jets to make the trip. "When we saw him, I was so happy." Landon detailed that "The scariest part was just landing and taking off" (per Business Insider).
The fear of flying haunted Travis for years as well, something he only got over as recently as 2021. The artist told GQ went 13 years without boarding a plane until he faced his fears and boarded a plane to Mexico alongside Kourtney, and has been flying ever since.
Landon Barker has had a rocky relationship with his mother
Landon Barker's relationship with his mother Shanna Moakler has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years. Moaker and Travis were married for four years and welcomed two kids together before divorcing in 2008. Their relationship was tumultuous, with multiple reports of cheating allegations on both sides. Their split was just as rocky, with a bitter custody battle and police calls making headlines as the two navigated their new roles as co-parents.
While the dust may have settled on their former relationship, Landon still holds a grudge. His sister Alabama made headlines after responding on her Instagram Story (per Hollywood Life) amidst her mother's claims that Travis had hooked up with his wife's sister, Kim Kardashian. "My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" wrote Alabama. Landon seconded that claim when a troll commented on a TikTok video (per Life&Style) claiming that he and his sister were picking Kourtney and Travis over their mother. "Actually, if you weren't such a dumba**, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't in our lives like our dad is," the singer clarified.
Landon didn't approve of his mother's previous relationships, either, taking to Instagram to air his grievances about Moakler's then-boyfriend Matthew Rondeaus. He wrote in 2021 that his mother could "do better" than Rondeaus, and later dubbed a photo of Travis and Kourtney "true love," according to Us Weekly.
He's embraced Kourtney Kardashian as a stepmom
Despite his mother not being a huge part of his life, Landon admits he's more than happy with his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star started dating Travis in 2021 and tied the knot in an Italian wedding the following year. The nuptials were featured in the Hulu special "'Til Death Do Us Part" (per People), and highlighted intimate moments of the ceremony, including a speech by Landon in which he touched on Kardashian being a great addition to his growing family.
"You look out for me like a mother and have always had my back," he said during his speech, adding that the rest of the Kardashian family welcomed him with open arms. He wrapped it up by saying, "I'm happy for everyone here and so excited for the wedding," and cheering, "Long live Kravis!"
Landon and the Poosh founder have since joined forces on social media as well, posting a joint TikTok video to a sped-up version of Miguel's "Sure Thing." In the clip, Landon lip-syncs along to the track with various hand gestures as Kardashian seemingly laughs beside him and sips a drink in a black hoodie and shades. The "Kardashians" star also teamed up with her step-son on TikTok (per Entertainment Tonight), to promote his single "Friends With Your Ex" as the two were seen lip-syncing along to the track shortly after its release.
Landon Barker launched a genderless fashion collection
Landon Barker took on the fashion world in 2022 with the release of his clothing line in collaboration with the brand boohooMAN. The UK-based brand is a digital direct-to-consumer retailer that features everything from basic knits and tee shirts to rocker-inspired biker wear and upgraded '90s looks. Barker co-designed 40 pieces for the brand, dubbing it a genderless line that aims to make people feel good regardless of their sex.
"There aren't any boundaries," he explained in an interview with Teen Vogue, adding, "Clothing is for everybody." Barker's pieces encompass his own adventurous style, from pinstripe pants to pearls and chain link details. He hopes to send a message to his peers that fashion knows no limits, something he constantly embodies when he dresses himself each day. "There are still [young] people who think 'this is for boys and this is for girls,' you know?" But I love to see that it's getting more common for people to just not give a f**k," he revealed. "However you want to express yourself, you should. I paint my nails. I wear glittery shirts. When I get dressed every day, I don't have guidelines."
Barker admitted he tends to stick to more tailored looks with a rock influence, ones inspired by some of his favorite artists, including A$AP Rocky and Machine Gun Kelly. "Kells always has great rock, crystallized, crazy pink looks. And A$AP Rocky just has great street style," he told HIGHSNOBIETY. "I like many different types of style; I just like the way people execute them differently."
Landon Barker is following his father's footsteps in the music industry
With his dad being a world-renowned drummer, it's only natural that Landon Barker would embark on a music career of his own. Barker debuted his first single "Friends With Your EX" in 2023, giving listeners a look at his love life. In the song, he croons: "I was friends with your ex/You were with him when we met" followed by an upbeat melody that features background drumming by his father Travis.
Barker released the track with DTA Records, the label his father created in 2019 in partnership with Elektra Music Group. He worked with producer Nick Long on the track, who is known for his past work with Machine Gun Kelly. Honing in on years of experience learned from his father, Barker says the single's release has been a long time coming. "I've been wanting to do this since I was a kid since I was probably 8 or 10 years old," Barker told Variety. "Just watching my dad perform, I've always been inspired and wanted to be up on stage and move people with music of my own."
With Barker's star power on the rise, he recognizes that he will have to face criticism from listeners who believe Travis is behind his success. "I mean, if the song's incredible everyone's going to be like, 'It's because he got help from his dad,' he explained. "If the song's horrible, everybody's going to be like, 'He's not as good as his dad,'" he said, adding that he takes the Internet with a "grain of salt."
Landon Barker's love life is messy to say the least
With a debut single titled "Friends With Your Ex," Landon Barker's love life is complicated, to say the least. Barker debuted his relationship with Charli D' Amelio on social media in 2022, but they've shared their fair share of ups and downs while dating. More specifically in the TikTok world, where they first appeared together in a video.
Not only did Barker feud with D'Amelio's ex-boyfriend, who shaded the singer after they began dating; but he also made headlines in 2023 after appearing to get into a fistfight. Video stills captured by fans show Barker in what looks to be a brawl with a fellow Tiktoker at a party in Los Angeles, leaving him with a bloody eye. The footage was obtained by Dexerto and the dispute allegedly sparked after the singer argued in defense of his girlfriend. He posted a photo of his face to his SnapChat following the debacle featuring red marks around his eyes.
TikTok user 'Joe Chavez' posted a now-deleted video to the streaming site, claiming he had gotten in a fistfight with Barker over a girl, who fans believe to be D' Amelio. "His friends were pressing me, and it was just bound to f**king happen," Chavez said, adding, "I whooped his ass." While the "Friends With Your Ex" artist declined to give his version of events, he did caption the photo of his bloody eye: "Successful shoot day, besides my eye lol," adding, "This was literally all the damage that was done from the [fight]."
He got candid about his mental health struggles
As Landon Barker's star was on the rise, he was dealing with several personal demons of his own. The singer was performing his and MGK's joint track "Die In California" onstage at Madison Square Gardens in 2022 shortly after he got news that Travis had been hospitalized for pancreatitis. While he was able to compartmentalize the unexpected news for the performance, the singer told People that he had much more than his father's health problems on his mind at the time.
Barker admitted he had been struggling with alcohol at the time, something he weaned off of after recovering from a concussion. "I think 100 percent it's important for me to not make that a habit again," he confessed. "I always tell myself, 'I'll only drink on special occasions now.' I just steer away from everything." The "Friends With Your EX" singer also revealed he deals with symptoms related to ADHD, OCD, anxiety, derealization and depression, many of which he's learned to overcome through the help of exercise, therapy, and medication.
"I've always struggled with OCD, ADHD and anxiety, but yeah, disassociating and dissociation kind of just hit me like a truck last year and it was just the most awful experience," he explained. "It kind of started with: I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that's kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started." Now with his struggles behind him, Barker admitted he's more than happy to spread the word about potential solutions for those in need.
Landon Barker was bullied into changing his hair color
Landon Barker has been known to change up his hairstyles over the years, but the singer's reason for his evolving locks may surprise fans. After going platinum blonde for a short period, the artist admitted he returned to his signature black hair color after receiving backlash online. In a since-removed Instagram Story (per E! News), Barker shared a selfie of his new hairstyle with the caption: "POV the internet bullies you into making your hair black again."
Barker has previously uploaded a video showcasing his blonde hair to TikTok while he sang along to MGK's track "God Save Me," but several users trolled the look. "Someone's been hanging around Colson a bit much," one user wrote, referencing Barker's similarities to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker. Despite the haters, Barker's girlfriend didn't seem to mind the platinum hair. The two were seen enjoying a friend's birthday party in Los Angeles shortly after he debuted the previous look, according to the Daily Mail.
He became an uncle
Landon Barker became an uncle when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky, in 2023. While he was more than happy with the new addition, he had been hoping to remain the only son in the family. In an interview with SiriusXM TikTok Radio the singer admitted, "I totally was rooting for a little girl," jokingly adding that he has no plans to help change the diapers anytime soon.
The "Die In California" artist admitted at the time that he hadn't even had a chance to hold the baby yet, but he's excited for a new role as an uncle. He spoke about the transition on an episode of the "Zach Sang Show" saying, "It's crazy, I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart." He went on to explain that he's happy to experience baby Rocky as an adult, especially since he won't need to be competing for attention. "It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid."
He embraces changing his looks with makeup
Landon Barker is not afraid to debut his ever-changing looks, and he has even partnered with NYX Cosmetics to showcase his makeup skills. The singer debuted his transformation into a werewolf in a TikTok video using the cosmetic brand's product, featuring drawn-on teeth and purple eyeshadow. He also sported a custom NYX Cosmetics jacket complete with ruffled hair to round out the look.
Barker's been notorious for helping those of all genders feel comfortable in their skin, and he even showed off his girlfriend Charli D' Amelio's makeup skills when he let her do his makeup. The singer embraced a fuller pout with a rosy lip color courtesy of his girlfriend and later posted the video to his Instagram Story (per The Sun). "Makeup by Charli D' Amelio," he wrote in the caption, showcasing his fresh-faced glowy skin and enhanced lips.