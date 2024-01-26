Kellie Pickler And Her Late Husband Kyle's Reality Show Didn't Last Long

Kellie Pickler and her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, starred on "I Love Kellie Pickler," which aired on CMT for three seasons before it was canceled in 2017. The show followed the spouses as they nurtured their romance while working on their respective careers in music — Pickler as a singer and Jacobs as a songwriter. "It's lighthearted and funny and silly," said Pickler to Rolling Stone. "These are short, 30-minute episodes, so it's not anything dramatic or serious. We just wanted to capture who we are when we clock out of work. It's about us — not what we do for our profession, but what we do at home with our friends."

While speaking with Billboard, Pickler revealed that their show wouldn't revolve around drama and negativity. "For us, we wanted to make sure the show was something that people could watch and feel good about themselves," she told the outlet in 2015. "There's so much negativity out there, and we just wanted to be a bright light out into the world."

"I Love Kellie Pickler" turned into an instant success. According to Deadline, the show shattered CMT's ratings record by claiming their largest adult audience since 2012. Over the next few years, Pickler and Jacobs would endear fans with their open affection and endless jokes about each other. Unfortunately, "I Love Kellie Pickler" didn't survive past Season 3.