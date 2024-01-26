50 Cent's Weight Loss Transformation Has Us Stunned

50 Cent may have gained weight in recent years, but he's dropped it and fitter than ever. And, while his transformation has been stunning, he'd like it on the record that he did it all with hard work — just as he's shown he's capable of doing countless times in the past.

As 50 Cent fans will no doubt know, the rapper put on a lot of weight ahead of his role on ABC's "For Life." Speaking to Men's Health, he explained that because the character he played was in jail, he didn't want to look toned. "I was eating everything to get as big as possible," he told the outlet.

Unfortunately, he became the subject of unkind comments — though he joked about them in a February 2022 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They're just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that's why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your [sic] ashamed of your fat. LOL," he'd written at the time. As it turns out, he was right. By September, he was the cover star for Men's Health, and in January 2024, he shared a triumphant video to Instagram, revealing he'd lost more than 40 pounds.

Said video also poked fun at anyone who assumed he'd taken the Ozempic route, like so many other stars. "I was running!" he emphasized, clearly amused. Well, if anyone has a track record of putting in the hard yards, its 50 Cent.