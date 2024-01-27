Why We Think Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Romance Won't Last
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may be happily in love at the moment, but their relationship's future doesn't look too bright.
Back in November 2022, fans were left flabbergasted when photos of the two "Good Morning America" anchors getting cozy went viral. The news was particularly scandalous because Holmes and Robach were married to their respective partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. While reports claimed that the anchors were having an extramarital affair, a source close to the situation revealed that they were separated from their spouses when they started dating. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider told People. Shortly after the scandal made headlines, Holmes and Robach's professional lives did a complete 180, with the two notably being let go from their positions on "GMA."
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an ABC spokesperson announced in a statement, per Variety. Even though the lovebirds have been ousted from the journalism sphere, Robach and Holmes have kept their heads held high by relishing in their new public romance. Throughout 2023, the couple used their spare time to travel to Mexico, attend college football games, and even start a podcast together. But despite the pair slowly but surely rebuilding their lives, they are also dealing with some major issues that might not result in a happy ending.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have already attended couples counseling
While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship is relatively new, they have already gone to couples counseling. On the December 26, 2023 episode of their podcast, "Amy and T.J.," the pair revealed they sought the help of Dr. Jeff Gardere after having a bad fight. "We can tell y'all that there has been one night that Robach and I have spent apart that can specifically be blamed and attributed to a fight that we had," Holmes explained. In response, Robach revealed that the argument in question stemmed from the CNN corespondent's night owl tendencies, which she described as setting her over the edge. "You like to not go to bed. You started making a meal at midnight, and I just was frustrated," she added. While the two admitted having an emotionally exhausting week at the time of their fight, they still wanted to ask Gardere for guidance.
Holmes and Robach also talked about their lack of communication during such arguments, with the latter calling the former out for checking out during arguments. "I would rather have him yell at me than freeze me out for two days... I'm like, I don't know what to say, what to do, what he thinks," she revealed. The pair first shed light on their relationship's challenges during their podcast's premiere episode. "Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect. We have fought for love and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend," Robach said.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still having communication issues
On January 23, 2024, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship issues took center stage again after the two released a heated episode of their self-titled podcast. Wasting no time getting to the meat of their discussion, Holmes claimed things weren't right between him and his former "GMA" co-host. "You and I aren't okay right now. I said, 'You know what? Let's set up and do a podcast," Holmes explained. Robach then revealed her issues with the former CNN correspondent, stating she felt disconnected from Holmes due to his lack of communication and moodiness. "I [feel] extremely disconnected from you, and I'm somebody that do want and need and prefer physical touch, words of affirmation, communication," she explained between tears.
While Robach admitted that everyone deals with moods differently, she encouraged Holmes not to withdraw from her emotionally or verbally. "I'd love for you to do is to confide in me, to lean on me," she said. Unfortunately, their communication issues resulted in another argument later in the episode. "Why don't you let me in?" Robach asked, to which Holmes replied, "Because when things get that kind of bad... the last thing in that moment I want to do is to tell you what I need." Two days after the release of their tense podcast episode, the lovebirds released an Instagram statement confirming they are still very much in love. "Despite what you've been hearing, we are still together," they said.