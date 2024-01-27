Why We Think Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Romance Won't Last

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may be happily in love at the moment, but their relationship's future doesn't look too bright.

Back in November 2022, fans were left flabbergasted when photos of the two "Good Morning America" anchors getting cozy went viral. The news was particularly scandalous because Holmes and Robach were married to their respective partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue. While reports claimed that the anchors were having an extramarital affair, a source close to the situation revealed that they were separated from their spouses when they started dating. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider told People. Shortly after the scandal made headlines, Holmes and Robach's professional lives did a complete 180, with the two notably being let go from their positions on "GMA."

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," an ABC spokesperson announced in a statement, per Variety. Even though the lovebirds have been ousted from the journalism sphere, Robach and Holmes have kept their heads held high by relishing in their new public romance. Throughout 2023, the couple used their spare time to travel to Mexico, attend college football games, and even start a podcast together. But despite the pair slowly but surely rebuilding their lives, they are also dealing with some major issues that might not result in a happy ending.