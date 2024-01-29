Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace Is Growing Up Fast
It didn't take long for Christina Applegate to see herself in her daughter after she and her husband, bassist Martyn LeNoble, celebrated Sadie Grace LeNoble's arrival. "She's sort of an amalgamation of the two of us," Applegate told Scholastic's Parent & Child in 2013. Sadie was just one year old at the time, but Applegate said she was already a natural entertainer. In addition to inheriting the "Married... with Children" star's ability to get laughs, Sadie quickly developed a passion for music, just like her dad. "She'll stand on a little box in our room and press her musical bear until she finds the song she wants," Applegate shared. "Then she grooves, dances, and stomps around for 20 minutes."
When Applegate gave birth to Sadie, her instantaneous bond with her daughter changed her in a profound way. For the first time in a long time, the actor didn't feel self-conscious about the scars from the double mastectomy she underwent in 2008. "At that moment of pulling her out, I just tore that [hospital gown] off," she recalled on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She then relished some skin-to-skin contact with Sadie with zero concern about the medical staff in the room seeing her chest. "It was the best thing that's ever happened to me," said the emotional mom. Since then, Applegate has had some pretty terrible things happen to her, but she's had her greatest joy there beside her to provide her with the support and love she needs.
Sadie LeNoble was her mom's SAG Awards mini-me
In 2013, Christina Applegate told the Daily Record that then-1-year-old Sadie LeNoble was an excellent actor who had mastered the art of pretending to experience severe emotional turmoil. "She will throw herself down when she does not get something and you know she is fake crying," said the "Dead to Me" star. However, Applegate told Parade Sadie wasn't allowed to pursue an acting career as a child. She explained that this decision was inspired by her firsthand experience. "Something that I didn't get to do was just be a kid. And I really want her to have that," she shared. But while becoming a professional entertainer is off the table for Sadie until she turns 18, her mom has let her experience the star treatment; in 2023, Sadie accompanied Applegate to the SAG Awards.
Two years earlier, Applegate had revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. She told the Los Angeles Times that the SAG Awards red carpet was possibly the last one she would walk because of her health issues so it makes sense that she wanted then-12-year-old Sadie to attend the event with her. The mother and daughter coordinated their outfits by opting for similar all-black ensembles. Sadie wore a tailored suit, a newsboy cap, and Doc Martens, while Applegate rocked a velvet suit dress with a long train. Sadie didn't look out of place at all and was arguably giving her mom's peers some serious style competition.
Sadie LeNoble is a style star
Sadie LeNoble can't drive yet, but she's already adopted a signature style: dark suits and chunky boots. It's a look she sported when she attended the 2024 Emmy Awards, where her mom made a surprise appearance. And a year earlier, Sadie attended the Critics Choice Awards in a pinstripe suit that held sentimental value for her father. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Christina Applegate revealed that late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland had given said suit to Martyn LeNoble. She said the suit was featured on the cover of one of Weiland's solo records, which Billboard identified as the 1998 single, "Barbarella." As for Sadie's unusually large boot, Applegate explained that her daughter had a fractured ankle.
Applegate has long admired her daughter's eye for fashion. When Sadie was only 2 years old, Applegate told People she was already looking to her toddler for style inspo. "She'll wear a skirt with her awesome Converse or her little motorcycle boots," said the proud mom. "She's got this yin and yang of her fashion, with her feminine and her masculine."
Sadie isn't just stylish, though. When Applegate got a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, she listed off some of her daughter's best qualities during her emotional speech. "You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting. ... You are my everything," she said. "Thank you for standing beside me through all of this."