Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace Is Growing Up Fast

It didn't take long for Christina Applegate to see herself in her daughter after she and her husband, bassist Martyn LeNoble, celebrated Sadie Grace LeNoble's arrival. "She's sort of an amalgamation of the two of us," Applegate told Scholastic's Parent & Child in 2013. Sadie was just one year old at the time, but Applegate said she was already a natural entertainer. In addition to inheriting the "Married... with Children" star's ability to get laughs, Sadie quickly developed a passion for music, just like her dad. "She'll stand on a little box in our room and press her musical bear until she finds the song she wants," Applegate shared. "Then she grooves, dances, and stomps around for 20 minutes."

When Applegate gave birth to Sadie, her instantaneous bond with her daughter changed her in a profound way. For the first time in a long time, the actor didn't feel self-conscious about the scars from the double mastectomy she underwent in 2008. "At that moment of pulling her out, I just tore that [hospital gown] off," she recalled on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She then relished some skin-to-skin contact with Sadie with zero concern about the medical staff in the room seeing her chest. "It was the best thing that's ever happened to me," said the emotional mom. Since then, Applegate has had some pretty terrible things happen to her, but she's had her greatest joy there beside her to provide her with the support and love she needs.