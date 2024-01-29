Everything Reneé Rapp Has Said About Her Sexuality

It hasn't been that long since Reneé Rapp got her big break in Hollywood, but she's already been elevated to the status of beloved queer figure. The "Mean Girls" star is known for her unabashed openness about her own sexuality, something that has empowered others to do the same. "I'm like the most palatable queer that queer gets," she told The Los Angeles Times. "So when I'm pushed as a 'queer icon' — that's very sweet." And while she's proud and loud about her sexual identity now, it surely didn't start that way.

Rapp's journey towards embracing her sexuality began in high school when she came out as bisexual to her family. At the time, she thought her dad wasn't taking her seriously, recalling an incident where he denied her request for a male friend to sleep over while being nonchalant about girls she had crushes on staying the night. "I think he was just, like, 'You're not gay, bisexual people aren't real.'" But to her dad, her identity was a non-issue. "It was, like, OK, you like a girl? Do whatever, that's fine," he said.

While Rapp had her parents in her corner from day one, she became her own worst critic. When she landed the role of a queer character in Mindy Kaling's "Sex Lives of College Girls," she admitted to grappling with impostor syndrome. "I was being very homophobic to myself. I was like, I don't deserve to be doing this; I'm not gay enough," she told The Cut. But it was through embodying that character that Rapp discovered her own comfort zone within her sexual identity, and she now wears her queerness like a badge of honor.