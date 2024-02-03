The Tragic Truth About Katt Williams

It's said that comics often create comedy to combat personal pain. When it comes to hard times, comedian Katt Williams knows all too well how difficult life can be. In 2013, he told Ebony that regardless of what is happening in his life at the moment, his work needs to move forward because everyone has issues to deal with.

"The only thing that keeps me afloat is that I know that other than death, anything that they bring towards me, I'm going to turn it into comedy," he told the outlet. "And I'm going to deliver it to my fans so that the message gets across. So I look at [hard times] as a movie. The character's supposed to get beat up throughout the movie, as long as he's the hero at the end. And that's where we are now."

From a bumpy childhood to encounters with the law, Williams hasn't had it easy at any point in his life. Even with his celebrity status, Katt Williams has had battles.