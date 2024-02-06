The Sign Jason And Kylie Kelce Don't Plan On Moving After His Retirement

After the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the NFL playoffs in January 2024, center Jason Kelce seemingly confirmed his plans to retire. The 36-year-old has been with the franchise for 13 years, and said on his "New Heights" podcast (via Today) that "in the future, there will be something said." ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X that Jason told his teammates that he was retiring in the locker room, shortly after their loss.

It's not a surprise, as Jason flirted with retirement following the 2023 season. His story was also chronicled on Amazon Prime's eponymous docuseries, where his wife Kylie Kelce expressed her hope that Jason would leave the NFL behind. "I don't think people realize the beating you're taking [in football] that impacts the way you interact with your family," she said in the film, via People.

But complicating things is the fact that Jason is beloved in Philadelphia, and the city would love for him to continue playing. "Jason could run for mayor of Philadelphia and win," a source told People. "[The city is] obsessed with him. Aside from his being a superstar athlete, Philly embraces him because of who he is — just a good, lovable family dude." Even once Jason opens up about his retirement and plans beyond football, don't count on him leaving the City of Brotherly Love behind. Retirement is just another chapter in the story of Jason and Philly, and the Kelce's recent land acquisition tells us this family is staying put.