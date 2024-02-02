Body Language Expert Reveals What Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Is Really Like
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes aren't shy about publicly demonstrating their affection for each other, whether they're smooching on the sidelines at a Kansas City Chiefs game or sporting matching reindeer onesies and sharing a stool. But while their body language is very much that of a couple in love, the nuances of their behavior tell a deeper story.
There was a time when the quarterback and the former soccer player didn't make their interest in one another so obvious. In fact, their romantic relationship began with a confusing mixed signal. Brittany and Patrick first met while attending high school in Whitehouse, Texas, and they became friends. Patrick admitted to crushing on Brittany before they started dating, but when he gifted her with a rose on Valentine's Day during his sophomore year, he didn't intend for the gesture to be romantic. "He thought it was a joke," Brittany recalls in the "Quarterback" docuseries (via the New York Post). "I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, 'Kiss him, kiss him,' and made it really awkward 'cause we were 'just friends.'" However, Brittany started viewing Patrick in a different light afterward, and the rest is history.
Because they've been together so long, you'd expect Brittany and Patrick to always exhibit a natural ease around each other. However, after consulting with Nicole Moore, Body Language Expert & Celebrity Love Coach, Nicki Swift can exclusively reveal that this isn't the case.
Brittany Mahomes may be secretly insecure about their relationship
During a 2023 Q&A on her Instagram Story, Brittany Mahomes responded to a fan's question about how she feels about other women flirting with Patrick Mahomes in front of her. Brittany insisted that it no longer bothered her but slammed the women who hit on Patrick for being "disrespectful." Nicole Moore observed that Brittany didn't say anything about how her husband handles these situations, which may be telling. "She likely does feel insecure or upset about women hitting on her husband but doesn't want to show her true feelings," Moore suggested. Brittany might also realize that being this honest could backfire; Ayesha Curry was brutally mocked on social media after admitting on "Red Table Talk" that it makes her feel insecure that so many women flirt with her husband, NBA star Steph Curry. She said it hurts that she doesn't get similar attractiveness-validating attention from male admirers.
In 2018, Brittany confessed on the "Shootin' It with Soph" podcast that it does bother her when people say that she's not attractive enough to be with Patrick, so maybe she was trying to assure herself that the bond they've built is unbreakable when she said, "If he wanted somebody better he would have got them a long time ago." However, Moore told us of Brittany's Q&A response, "It's interesting that she also did not mention that she trusts Patrick in her response to a question about if women hitting on him bothers her."
Patrick Mahomes lets his wife shine
If Brittany Mahomes wasn't married to Patrick Mahomes, she wouldn't have received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala, which is probably something she's well aware of. While Patrick has to know this too, the Super Bowl champ didn't treat Brittany like she was any less of a star than Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, or any of the other big-name celebrities who also attended the event that year. Nicole Moore pointed out that Patrick allows Brittany to take the lead in video footage of the couple's arrival. She also noted that neither Patrick nor Brittany altered their behavior when the crowd started screaming Patrick's name. "He remained in a support position even as the crowd made it clear they wanted him and only him, which indicates that he is very comfortable sharing the spotlight with his wife," said the body language expert. According to Moore, Brittany's lack of a reaction to the crowd's cries demonstrates that she feels the same way — she wasn't trying to hog the spotlight or shy away from it.
Patrick is also willing to give credit where credit is due when it comes to Brittany. Perhaps he's fine with her getting to experience the perks of his celebrity second-hand because he respects her and appreciates everything she does for him. "I truly mean this when I say, I think if I didn't have Brittany, I wouldn't be in the position I am now," he told CBS Mornings.
Patrick seems to approve of Brittany's influencer status
In June 2023, Brittany Mahomes gave her husband credit for taking some of her Instagram photos. "10/10 Husband," she captioned a carousel of three bikini pics. In the last one, Patrick Mahomes was leaning down to photograph her. "This is another example of a moment where Patrick is okay letting his wife shine and being in the support role," Nicole Moore told us.
Patrick has marveled over how adept Brittany is at handling the hate that's hurled at her on social media. She briefly played soccer professionally, and Patrick believes that her history as an athlete has helped her develop a thick skin. He might be a far more successful professional athlete, but he's so impressed with how well his wife copes with life as a public figure that he often seeks her advice on dealing with fame. "She has her head on her shoulders the right way," he told E! News. "She's my rock." He also praised Brittany for not allowing criticism to dictate how she lives her life — a beneficial ability to possess for someone as active on social media as Brittany is.
Helping Brittany out on occasion by taking photos is the least Patrick can do for someone who does so much to support him. "I feel like I'm like his manager in a way. ... Patrick doesn't like to deal with all that other stuff other than football," Brittany said on "Shootin' It with Sophia."
Is football more important to Patrick Mahomes than his wife?
Brittany Mahomes has made a few sacrifices for Patrick Mahomes' football career. On "Shootin' It with Soph," she revealed that she shoulders a lot of the responsibilities at home, including doing most of the housework. "I clean the house because he makes it a disaster every day," she said. "I cook, I clean, I do the laundry." On top of this, she has to be prepared to drop what she's doing and rush to Patrick's rescue when he's training with his team. "He always forgets stuff," she shared.
According to Nicole Moore, Patrick's social media behavior is also indicative that he prioritizes his football career. "Patrick's Instagram reads football star first, husband and dad second," she tells us, "while Brittany's Instagram reads football wife and mom almost exclusively with photos of her career endeavors sprinkled in sporadically."
But for Patrick, football and family are indelibly linked — and his career is about so much more than being accoladed and experiencing the thrill of victory. He told CBS Mornings, "When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great." However, he also said that he wants fans to see how much he loves his family, so while his Instagram page is loaded with photographic evidence of his athletic excellence, maybe he should consider featuring his wife and kids there more frequently.
What's up with their possibly posed PDA pics?
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are comfortable kissing with cameras around, and Brittany seems to only have eyes for her husband. However, the fact that Brittany has her eyes open at all when they lock lips could be a sign that her amorous feelings for Patrick aren't her sole focus. "Typically when one kisses another while keeping their eyes open, it indicates lack of intimacy or not fully being present for the kiss," Nicole Moore explains. According to the body language expert, Brittany's stiffness in some snapshots is another indicator that she might have ulterior motives when she engages in PDA in the presence of photographers. "It's possible that at times Brittany is performing for the cameras when kissing Patrick or that she's preoccupied with how she looks for the camera rather than being in the moment with Patrick," Moore adds.
As a social media influencer who works with the likes of the nutrition brand OWYN and the athleticwear company Balance Athletica, Brittany has to be image-conscious. The Mahomes family has even appeared in a SKIMS ad for Kim Kardashian, the celeb who has turned the selfie into an art form. So, if there's a camera around, it's probably difficult for Brittany to avoid thinking about what the world is going to see when she's photographed or filmed. On top of this, she knows that she'll experience the full force of her haters if one of her kissing pics is snark-worthy.
Why doesn't Patrick Mahomes' smile look genuine sometimes?
Patrick Mahomes has so much to smile about: two Super Bowl rings, a historically huge payday for playing the sport he loves, and a picture-perfect family. He's also pretty proud of his pearly whites. When he and Brittany Mahomes were discussing which trait of his she finds the most attractive for their GQ Couples Quiz, Patrick answered for her by saying, "I mean, my smile is beautiful." However, Brittany has said that it's difficult to capture that gorgeous grin on film. "He's not a picture guy... so getting good photos with him is a struggle," she shares in "Quarterback" (via the New York Post).
According to Nicole Moore, we might not be seeing Patrick's smile in its full glory every time he's photographed flashing it. "The fact that his smile looks nearly identical in every picture indicates that he may be posing rather than genuinely smiling," she tells us. However, there are certain occasions when Patrick seems to quit focusing on the camera's lens, possibly because he gets so caught up in the moment that his concern about how he looks melts away. "I believe we see Patrick's 'real' smile in pictures where he is with his children," Moore says. "In these pictures, we see his entire body is relaxed and he smiles with a closed, relaxed mouth and a content look in his eyes." She cites Patrick and Brittany's wedding pictures as another example.
The couple isn't faking their connection, but ...
In comparing Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' wedding photos to the images that they usually post on social media, Nicole Moore notes that their body language is demonstrative of a couple with genuine affection for each other. "In a more candid shot of the couple at their wedding, we see Patrick nuzzling his entire face into Brittany's neck in a passionate and romantic manner," the body language expert observes. But posed pictures of the pair seem to outnumber similarly spontaneous and uncontrived images. "The couple may be more concerned with curating an image of a couple than actually enjoying their real love," Moore theorizes.
Some social media users believe that they witnessed an embarrassing example of Patrick worrying about the couple's public image at a 2022 Texas Tech game. In viral footage, Patrick says something to Brittany that makes her react with a stunned expression. She then says something to the person beside her while looking annoyed. The Chalkboard account on X believes that she said, "Patrick told me 'no resting b***h face.'" Patrick was likely reacting to all the attention the video was getting when he tweeted, "Man people are weird... love you babe @brittanylynne8." The couple's seeming concern about how the public perceives them doesn't necessarily spell doom for their relationship, but there have been some red flags in the Mahomes' marriage. We'll just have to wait and see if their body language changes and starts telling a different story.