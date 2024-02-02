Body Language Expert Reveals What Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Is Really Like

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes aren't shy about publicly demonstrating their affection for each other, whether they're smooching on the sidelines at a Kansas City Chiefs game or sporting matching reindeer onesies and sharing a stool. But while their body language is very much that of a couple in love, the nuances of their behavior tell a deeper story.

There was a time when the quarterback and the former soccer player didn't make their interest in one another so obvious. In fact, their romantic relationship began with a confusing mixed signal. Brittany and Patrick first met while attending high school in Whitehouse, Texas, and they became friends. Patrick admitted to crushing on Brittany before they started dating, but when he gifted her with a rose on Valentine's Day during his sophomore year, he didn't intend for the gesture to be romantic. "He thought it was a joke," Brittany recalls in the "Quarterback" docuseries (via the New York Post). "I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, 'Kiss him, kiss him,' and made it really awkward 'cause we were 'just friends.'" However, Brittany started viewing Patrick in a different light afterward, and the rest is history.

Because they've been together so long, you'd expect Brittany and Patrick to always exhibit a natural ease around each other. However, after consulting with Nicole Moore, Body Language Expert & Celebrity Love Coach, Nicki Swift can exclusively reveal that this isn't the case.