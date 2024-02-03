The Untold Truth Of Jacob Elordi

One of the fastest rising stars of his generation, Jacob Elordi first won over audiences with his role as a dreamboat in "The Kissing Booth." Then, after excelling in the teen TV drama "Euphoria," Elordi rolled into the 2020s, and the actor exploded even more in popularity. Much more than just charming looks, Elordi excelled in a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies to thrillers. For his oeuvre, Elordi received two nominations for the 2024 BAFTA awards as a supporting actor for his role in the movie "Saltburn" and the EE Rising Star award. Famous director Sofia Coppola chose Elordi to portray Elvis Presley in her biopic "Priscilla" because she, too, could instantly recognize his appeal. After first meeting the actor in a restaurant, "There were some girls there and you could just feel them all turn to him. I mean, he's striking — so tall. But he just has a charisma, he has an effect on women that I imagine was similar to Elvis," Coppola told GQ.

Still, Elordi wants to be known as much more than a heartthrob and knows he has much to prove. "I don't think anyone – unless you're a complete psychopath – walks around thinking that you're some kind of something," he told Wonderland. From on-set injuries to achieving sudden success, Elordi has dealt with several obstacles since becoming a big-time actor. Fortunately, he rolls with whatever is thrown his way and continues to delight audiences. This is the untold truth of Jacob Elordi.