Are The Obamas Still Close Friends With Beyonce And Jay-Z Today?
Being a person of power gives you a pass to be chummy with the equally rich and powerful, and for Barack and Michelle Obama, that means getting to be friends with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The Obamas and the Carters, arguably two of the most influential duos on the planet, are known to have fostered a close relationship, with their history tracing back to when Barack was still campaigning for a seat in the Oval Office. But now that it's been a hot minute since the Obamas moved out of the White House, one can't help but wonder if they're still as tight as they used to be.
If you think that their friendship is just for show, you're sorely mistaken. Barack himself confirmed in an interview with Cleveland radio station Z107.9 that he considers the Carters a part of their close circle. "They're good friends. We talk about the same things I talk about with all my friends," he said. Meanwhile, Michelle couldn't help but publicly fangirl over Beyoncé, with one of her messages to the "Lemonade" singer even joining the meme circuit. "Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly," she said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, when Beyoncé's "Homecoming" dropped on Netflix. "I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you."
While the visits to the White House have ceased, their friendship appears to have never wavered. The Obamas still attend the Carters' concerts, and the Carters still get invites to Obamas' private parties.
The Obamas continue to invite the Carters to exclusive gatherings
Loathe them or love them — there's no denying that the Obamas know how to throw an epic party. What goes on inside these events is as good as anyone's guess, of course, but what we know is that the guest list rivals that of a Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. In Barack Obama's 55th birthday bash, organized by none other than Michelle Obama (because who else?), it was reported that the guestlist included some of the industry's biggest names. Top-billing are Beyoncé and Jay-Z, obviously, but the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stevie Wonder, Ellen DeGeneres, and Magic Johnson also scored invites.
Five years later, at Barack's 60th, aptly called "44 at 60," held at Martha's Vineyard, there was a bit of controversy as it was in the thick of the COVID-19 Delta surge. It was reported that the Obamas had no choice but to make tough calls in the name of health and safety and tighten up the guest list. And guess who made the cut? The Carters, apparently, while Larry David and Conan O'Brien, among others, had been uninvited. Per the Daily Mail, the Obamas were all about keeping the party exclusively for "family and close friends," making the guest list trimming a clear indicator of who's really in their close circle. In short, the Obamas and the Carters are still BFFs.
And the Obamas make sure to attend their concerts, too
Naturally, when it's party time at the Carters, Barack and Michelle Obama also have invitations sent their way, and sometimes, they even join birthday tributes. Case in point: Michelle pretty much broke the internet when she participated in Beyoncé's 36th birthday photo series, where she dressed up as the singer and replicated her iconic "Formation" look.
Outside of all these festivities, though, the Obamas also come in full support of the Carters by attending their concerts and promoting their work online. They are full-blown stans of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, giving the Bey Hive a run for their money! In 2018, fans spotted the Obamas having the time of their lives in their box seat at the Maryland stop of the superstar couple's "On the Run II" tour. They were bopping to the music, grooving away like nobody was watching.
.@BarackObama & @MichelleObama attending BeyoncÃ© & JAY-Z's show in Washington, D.C. tonight. #OTRII #Round2https://t.co/m47AMvyWCv pic.twitter.com/5a0Wc5twJh
— BEYONCÃ‰ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 29, 2018
And while it's not clear whether they managed to make it to Beyoncé's "Rennaissance" world tour, Michelle made sure to give Queen Bey a shoutout when she dropped "Break My Soul" ahead of the album release. "Queen @Beyonce, you've done it again!" she tweeted in 2022. "'Break My Soul' is the song we all need right now, and I can't help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can't wait for the album!" Let's say it together: Friendship goals!