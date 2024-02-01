Are The Obamas Still Close Friends With Beyonce And Jay-Z Today?

Being a person of power gives you a pass to be chummy with the equally rich and powerful, and for Barack and Michelle Obama, that means getting to be friends with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. The Obamas and the Carters, arguably two of the most influential duos on the planet, are known to have fostered a close relationship, with their history tracing back to when Barack was still campaigning for a seat in the Oval Office. But now that it's been a hot minute since the Obamas moved out of the White House, one can't help but wonder if they're still as tight as they used to be.

If you think that their friendship is just for show, you're sorely mistaken. Barack himself confirmed in an interview with Cleveland radio station Z107.9 that he considers the Carters a part of their close circle. "They're good friends. We talk about the same things I talk about with all my friends," he said. Meanwhile, Michelle couldn't help but publicly fangirl over Beyoncé, with one of her messages to the "Lemonade" singer even joining the meme circuit. "Hey, queen! Girl, you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly," she said in a video on X, formerly Twitter, when Beyoncé's "Homecoming" dropped on Netflix. "I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you."

While the visits to the White House have ceased, their friendship appears to have never wavered. The Obamas still attend the Carters' concerts, and the Carters still get invites to Obamas' private parties.