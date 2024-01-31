The Rumored Reason Kathy Griffin And Randy Bick Really Split
By the time Kathy Griffin wed Randy Bick in 2020, the couple had been together for nearly a decade, so when news of their divorce broke in late 2023, it certainly came as a shock. However, while TMZ reported that Griffin had named "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, that's not to say they split after a falling out. In fact, it seems this was an instance of two people drifting apart.
Griffin moved quickly to file for divorce. Court documents showed they separated on December 22, 2023, and not long after, the comedian submitted the paperwork. In light of that, it wouldn't be unthinkable to conclude that the breakup was an acrimonious one. However, a source speaking to Daily Mail shortly after shared that this wasn't the case. In fact, they claimed, "Kathy was in love and is still in love with her ex." So, why the split, then? The source went on to explain that despite that love, the way they enjoyed spending their time was simply too different. Namely, while Griffin enjoyed going out, Bick was more inclined to want to stay in.
Ultimately, the source explained, "Instead of growing together, they started growing apart." However, Bick wasn't the only person Griffin is said to have started feeling disconnected from. The insider also claimed that she'd felt like she was losing herself, too.
Kathy had stopped feeling like herself
Back in 2016, Kathy Griffin spoke to People about her relationship with Randy Bick. And while the interview was definitely on the gushy side, Griffin did allude to a red flag in the relationship – though there's no denying her rose-tinted glasses made it a little hard to distinguish at the time. That would be their very different ideas of a good time.
"He's like a regular guy. He's like a, like a real guy. He's not, like, a Hollywood guy," Griffin told the outlet. Granted, at the time, it seemed they had found a very healthy compromise. Hollywood events were treated as one form of date night, but so were nights in. As Griffin said of the latter, they opted to stay in on many occasions, binging series while clad in sweatpants and pajamas.
While a sweet arrangement early on, it seems at some point, the compromise became a little too much for Bick. As Daily Mail's source pointed out, he had come to enjoy staying in even more than he had before. "Randy was more content with being a homebody," the insider claimed. The problem is, while he wasn't "A Hollywood guy," Griffin was more inclined to enjoy that part of her life. As such, when they stopped going out as much, she started feeling like she was losing a big part of who she'd always been.
Post-split, Kathy Griffin is re-committing to herself
Kathy Griffin might have lost touch with herself towards the end of her marriage to Randy Bick, but it's safe to say she's ready to remedy that. Her first port of call? The 2024 "My Life on the PTSD-List Tour."
Griffin has made no secret of the fact that the tour is helping her get through the split. In fact, she even took to X, formerly known as Twitter, around a month after filing for divorce to say just that. In a caption for a video urging fans to see the nationwide tour, Griffin wrote, "Living by the wise words of my dear friend Joan Rivers during these times!! 'When you're heartbroken you're your funniest' right now I must be a riot!!" Getting slightly more vulnerable, she added, "This tour means everything to me, so don't miss out and please buy your tickets."
Outside of her work commitments, Griffin has also spent a ton of time hanging out with loved ones post-split — and yes, they're just as Hollywood as she is. As she revealed via Instagram, she spent New Year's Eve in Las Vegas with singer Sia and several other friends. With what would have been her wedding anniversary the very next day, private jets and pop stars are sure to have been a welcome distraction. One thing's for sure: Griffin is happy to be back.