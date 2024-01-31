The Rumored Reason Kathy Griffin And Randy Bick Really Split

By the time Kathy Griffin wed Randy Bick in 2020, the couple had been together for nearly a decade, so when news of their divorce broke in late 2023, it certainly came as a shock. However, while TMZ reported that Griffin had named "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, that's not to say they split after a falling out. In fact, it seems this was an instance of two people drifting apart.

Griffin moved quickly to file for divorce. Court documents showed they separated on December 22, 2023, and not long after, the comedian submitted the paperwork. In light of that, it wouldn't be unthinkable to conclude that the breakup was an acrimonious one. However, a source speaking to Daily Mail shortly after shared that this wasn't the case. In fact, they claimed, "Kathy was in love and is still in love with her ex." So, why the split, then? The source went on to explain that despite that love, the way they enjoyed spending their time was simply too different. Namely, while Griffin enjoyed going out, Bick was more inclined to want to stay in.

Ultimately, the source explained, "Instead of growing together, they started growing apart." However, Bick wasn't the only person Griffin is said to have started feeling disconnected from. The insider also claimed that she'd felt like she was losing herself, too.