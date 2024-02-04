Does Ron DeSantis Wear Makeup?

Few subjects are off-bounds in the cut-throat world of U.S. politics, especially when Donald Trump and his sons are taking fire. The Trumps have a seemingly never-ending list of adversaries in their crosshairs, and they regularly launch attacks against them. The onslaughts comprise an astounding array of subjects, from questioning John McCain's war hero status to mocking a reporter's physical disability to slamming Ron DeSantis for wearing makeup.

"Rhonda DeSantis," Donald Trump Jr. captioned a clip he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing DeSantis apparently having makeup applied during a September 2023 debate. Social media quickly clapped back. "This tweet is ten times funnier because his father basically was a human tanning booth," one commenter wrote. "Not only does his Dad wear excessive orange bronzer on his face *daily*, he refused to wear a mask during COVID because it ruined his makeup," another posted.

The latter was referring to claims made by Mark Meadow's former aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, in her book, "Enough." Hutchinson recalled a trip to a Honeywell factory in May 2020 where Donald suddenly realized perma-tan was smeared all over the inside of his white face covering. "Why did no one else tell me that?" he asked staffers. "I'm not wearing this thing." Still, when it comes to people in glass houses throwing stones, the Trumps have no issue with lobbing boulders at DeSantis from their crystal castle. But given the family's penchant for playing fast and loose with the truth, does he even wear makeup?