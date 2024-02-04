Does Ron DeSantis Wear Makeup?
Few subjects are off-bounds in the cut-throat world of U.S. politics, especially when Donald Trump and his sons are taking fire. The Trumps have a seemingly never-ending list of adversaries in their crosshairs, and they regularly launch attacks against them. The onslaughts comprise an astounding array of subjects, from questioning John McCain's war hero status to mocking a reporter's physical disability to slamming Ron DeSantis for wearing makeup.
"Rhonda DeSantis," Donald Trump Jr. captioned a clip he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing DeSantis apparently having makeup applied during a September 2023 debate. Social media quickly clapped back. "This tweet is ten times funnier because his father basically was a human tanning booth," one commenter wrote. "Not only does his Dad wear excessive orange bronzer on his face *daily*, he refused to wear a mask during COVID because it ruined his makeup," another posted.
The latter was referring to claims made by Mark Meadow's former aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, in her book, "Enough." Hutchinson recalled a trip to a Honeywell factory in May 2020 where Donald suddenly realized perma-tan was smeared all over the inside of his white face covering. "Why did no one else tell me that?" he asked staffers. "I'm not wearing this thing." Still, when it comes to people in glass houses throwing stones, the Trumps have no issue with lobbing boulders at DeSantis from their crystal castle. But given the family's penchant for playing fast and loose with the truth, does he even wear makeup?
Ron DeSantis makes up for the camera
To make up or not to make up? That is the question. It's one that's answered affirmatively by the Donald Trump team, despite them mocking their adversaries for doing the same. For instance, when Ron DeSantis received a face powder touch-up during a September 2023 republican debate, Donald Trump Jr. pounced with a sneering post on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, as commenters pointed out, it's standard practice for everybody to be given makeup before appearing on camera.
"You...you know your dad wears makeup when debating, right? As a man who goes on TV a lot, Don Jr. knows people [wear] makeup on stage and on TV so you don't look like a corpse because of the lighting," a commenter noted. "But you know, he is a Trump, so being horrible is genetic."
Although DeSantis undoubtedly has makeup applied to his face for interviews and debates, he's never seen wearing it during everyday life. In contrast, Donald Sr.'s love of makeup has kept late-night comics rolling in material for years. Speculation is rife regarding how the former president achieves his signature orange glow. Still, Donald's nearest and dearest persist in attempting to pull the wool over the public's eyes. In February 2019, a former administration official insisted in an interview with the New York Times that Donald's tangerine tinge is down to "good genes" and definitely not due to bronzer, concealer, or foundation.
Donald Trump calls the kettle black
Donald, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. are renowned for hitting out at their enemies with no apparent self-awareness of their own faults or foibles. So, it's little surprise that Donald Jr. mocked Ron DeSantis for having makeup applied during an on-camera debate despite his dad's love of slapping on the war paint, and the MAGA crowd was totally there for it. "Pretty sure he made it a felony for men in Florida to wear that much makeup," alt-right Republican stalwart Ron Filipkowski opined.
In her memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed that Donald hit her up for face powder during a trip to Saudi Arabia. "The president felt he looked 'shiny,'" she wrote (via Business Insider). "It thrilled me that during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration, the president of the United States was wearing my makeup," Grisham continued.
Meanwhile, things took a decidedly dark turn in February 2023 when Donald insinuated that DeSantis was grooming teenage girls during his time as a private school teacher. The governor of Florida took a leaf out of Michelle Obama's go-higher playbook and refused to respond to the mud-flinging. "I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden; that's how I spend my time," DeSantis said (via ABC News). "I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans."