The Stunning Transformation Of Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer's stardom has become well-established, yet it's come about as the result of an extraordinary series of coincidences. For the transgender actor, activist, and model, a career in Hollywood had never been something she'd either desired or chased. Her original goal — one she's never quite abandoned — was to study fashion design, to channel the creativity she's displayed since childhood into her passion for clothing.

Those plans, as her fans already know, were pushed aside when she fell into the world of modeling, and she quickly excelled at it. Appearing in numerous runway shows and fashion campaigns, she then segued into an even more unexpected career as an actor when she was cast as Jules in HBO's "Euphoria." Despite having no prior acting experience, Schafer proved to be a natural, becoming a favorite with the series' fans and establishing herself as a legitimate talent. Having recently made her movie debut in a big-budget franchise film, Schafer has firmly landed on Hollywood's radar, and film and TV viewers are guaranteed to see a lot more of her in the months and years to come.

How she arrived here is a truly fascinating story, from her journey of self-discovery to taking a stand against controversial legislation that raised her profile to a national level when she was just a teenager.