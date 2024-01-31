Video Of Brittany Mahomes' Clueless Behavior Seals The Deal For Her Haters

Brittany Mahomes fumbled her relationship with NFL fans a long time ago, but the NFL WAG's latest appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game has people back on the hate train after many called her out on her entitled behavior.

Since stepping on the football field alongside hubby Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has had a history of getting backlash for her behavior. In 2022, she was called out for pouring champagne on Chiefs fans in 37-degree weather following an epic win, per The U.S. Sun. And it's not just on the field that Brittany has gotten some heat — her online behavior has raised several eyebrows as well. In 2021, Brittany was criticized for telling a Chiefs fan to "shut up," per E! News. After she fired off a series of tweets calling out the referees for making bad calls, a Chiefs fan responded to one of Brittany's posts, suggesting it wasn't a "good look" to go that far. Brittany wasn't going to let it slide, and she responded, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up." Many felt the NFL wife had taken it a bit far, and this only fueled more hate Brittany's way.

Despite all the times that Brittany has found herself in the hot seat, none of it has stopped her from doing what she wants. Her questionable behavior was on full display when the NFL posted a video of Brittany and Patrick at the latest Chiefs game that once again proved to haters she's still the same obnoxious person they thought she was.