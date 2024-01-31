Video Of Brittany Mahomes' Clueless Behavior Seals The Deal For Her Haters
Brittany Mahomes fumbled her relationship with NFL fans a long time ago, but the NFL WAG's latest appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game has people back on the hate train after many called her out on her entitled behavior.
Since stepping on the football field alongside hubby Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has had a history of getting backlash for her behavior. In 2022, she was called out for pouring champagne on Chiefs fans in 37-degree weather following an epic win, per The U.S. Sun. And it's not just on the field that Brittany has gotten some heat — her online behavior has raised several eyebrows as well. In 2021, Brittany was criticized for telling a Chiefs fan to "shut up," per E! News. After she fired off a series of tweets calling out the referees for making bad calls, a Chiefs fan responded to one of Brittany's posts, suggesting it wasn't a "good look" to go that far. Brittany wasn't going to let it slide, and she responded, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up." Many felt the NFL wife had taken it a bit far, and this only fueled more hate Brittany's way.
Despite all the times that Brittany has found herself in the hot seat, none of it has stopped her from doing what she wants. Her questionable behavior was on full display when the NFL posted a video of Brittany and Patrick at the latest Chiefs game that once again proved to haters she's still the same obnoxious person they thought she was.
Fans are slamming Brittany's manners at a Chiefs game
Brittany Mahomes is under fire again, this time for how she acted after the Kansas City Chiefs secured a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The NFL shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok video of Patrick Mahomes with his wife following the big win. The two can be seen walking through the stadium tunnel hand in hand before going their separate ways. But when the couple go in different directions, Brittany is left stranded and confused as to where she should go. Turning to an employee, Brittany asks, "Where do we go from here?"
Now, it may seem like she was asking an innocent question, but the way she asked it had fans angry. To online users, Brittany came off a tad rude when she asked where she should go as she twirled her finger around. Because of how she asked her question, the comments were filled with people criticizing her behavior. One user wrote, "Mahomes wife needs to get up off her high horse." Another user had a problem with the way she twirled her finger, writing, "It's the where do we go from here with the finger twirl for me."
Brittany never addressed the comments, and brushed it off by posting Instagram photos from the day. Funnily enough, one of these photos included one of her and Patrick right before she asked the now-hated question, "Where do we go from here?"
@nfloncbs
Vegas bound ❤️ #nfl #mahomes #chiefs #nflplayoffs
Brittany Mahomes is over all the hate
Brittany Mahomes said it once before — she does not care about what people think about her. During an Instagram Q&A in August 2023, she addressed a question about how she handles all the hate she gets, per CafeMom. In the Q&A, Mahomes wasn't too proud to admit that the backlash used to affect her, but now she doesn't let it disrupt her life. She said, "It used to, yes. But not anymore. I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."
Just a couple of months after her Q&A, Mahomes doubled down on saying bye to the haters. After sharing an Instagram post of herself at a Chiefs game, the comments were filled with trolls sending hate to the NFL wife. From how she dressed to the fact that she was at the game at all, they were finding any excuse to send rude comments. The comments on the post appeared to push Brittany to call out trolls on her Instagram story, per Us Weekly.
"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more then normal," she wrote. "I'm not sure where [y'all] came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please." The NFL wife is over the backlash, but clearly, with her latest "where do we go from here" incident, it won't stop people from critiquing everything she does.