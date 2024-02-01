Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Message Amid Brittany Drama

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, is stirring up some conversation after sharing a cryptic message on social media. Fans seem to think it has something to do with the backlash her daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, is currently dealing with.

On January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their way to the Super Bowl with their win over the Baltimore Ravens. The entire Mahomes family — Randi, Brittany, Jackson, and Mia Randall — were in attendance to watch Patrick do what he does best. Randi shared a snap of the family, Taylor Swift included, from the exciting day on social media. She captioned the post, "Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15." And while all eyes seemed to be on Swift and Travis Kelce that day, Brittany also found herself in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons.

A video posted by the NFL showed Brittany and Patrick walking through the stadium halls after the Chiefs win. The quarterback had to head in a different direction than his wife, but when they separated, Brittany was left confused. She then asked a nearby worker, "Where do we go from here?" while twirling her finger around. To many online users, Brittany came off as entitled and rude, and people came after her for how she acted. But while it may seem like the whole world is against her, Randi shared a mysterious message that many believe showed support for her daughter-in-law amid all the hate.