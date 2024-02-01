Patrick Mahomes' Mom Posts Cryptic Message Amid Brittany Drama
Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, is stirring up some conversation after sharing a cryptic message on social media. Fans seem to think it has something to do with the backlash her daughter-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, is currently dealing with.
On January 28, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their way to the Super Bowl with their win over the Baltimore Ravens. The entire Mahomes family — Randi, Brittany, Jackson, and Mia Randall — were in attendance to watch Patrick do what he does best. Randi shared a snap of the family, Taylor Swift included, from the exciting day on social media. She captioned the post, "Chiefs headed to Super Bowl!! My team! My family! #15." And while all eyes seemed to be on Swift and Travis Kelce that day, Brittany also found herself in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons.
A video posted by the NFL showed Brittany and Patrick walking through the stadium halls after the Chiefs win. The quarterback had to head in a different direction than his wife, but when they separated, Brittany was left confused. She then asked a nearby worker, "Where do we go from here?" while twirling her finger around. To many online users, Brittany came off as entitled and rude, and people came after her for how she acted. But while it may seem like the whole world is against her, Randi shared a mysterious message that many believe showed support for her daughter-in-law amid all the hate.
Did Randi Mahomes come to Brittany Mahomes' defense amid backlash?
Brittany Mahomes received plenty of hate for the way she asked a stadium worker for directions. One user replied to the video of the incident, saying, "Brittany is so entitled there twirling her finger." The comments continued to come in, one after another, and hardly any favored Brittany. But fans believe that Brittany's mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, just shared a subtle message coming to her defense.
Days after the game, and after Brittany began facing criticism for how she acted, Randi shared a heartfelt quote on her Instagram Story. The quote read, "NEVER WORRY about who will be offended if you speak the TRUTH. Worry about who will be misled, deceived & destroyed if you don't." While Randi didn't elaborate on this post, many speculated it had something to do with Brittany's recent headline-worthy behavior, especially because Randi's post came not long after Brittany made one of her own.
Brittany posted an Instagram Story that appeared to be directed at her haters who called out her diva behavior. She wrote, "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered." Brittany didn't address what she was talking about specifically, but many think she was brushing off the backlash that came from the aforementioned.
Randi Mahomes has defended Brittany Mahomes in the past
It wouldn't be surprising if Randi Mahomes' cryptic Instagram post was protecting Brittany Mahomes because she has defended her daughter-in-law in the past. In December 2023, a user on X came to Brittany's defense and had Randi by their side. The user shared a photo of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' youngest child with a face of disgust and captioned the picture, "My face after someone complains about Brittany Mahomes." Randi responded to the tweet, both admiring her grandson and defending Brittany in the process. She wrote, "Love this face."
Just a month before this incident, Randi called out the haters on X once again following backlash that both Brittany and Jackson Mahomes faced. Brittany was dealing with hate comments after posting a picture of her child in a car that made it look like they weren't in a car seat. The hate got so bad that Randi had to step in. She wrote, "I will never understand bullies and liars.. it's honestly not ok... stay blessed." Although she didn't explicitly mention Brittany and Jackson, it didn't take long for fans to connect the dots. It seems like one thing remains clear — if you mess with Brittany, Mama Mahomes won't be far behind.