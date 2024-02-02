Patrick Mahomes Gets Roasted Over Viral Shirtless Look: 'Dad Bod'
Patrick Mahomes has broken his silence on his viral dad bod, with a hilarious social media message.
On January 28, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were left ecstatic after the popular team beat out the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship. Due to their impressive win, the Missouri-based squad secured a spot at Super Bowl LVIII, making NFL history in the process. Their exciting appearance makes the Kansas City Chiefs the third team to make it to the Super Bowl four times within five years.
And it's not just the team itself setting records — star player Mahomes has also become the one out of eight NFL quarterbacks to start in four Super Bowls. "You never know how many you're going to get to, or if you're going to get to any," the talented NFL star told reporters after the game (via KMBC9 on YouTube). "It truly is special just to do it with these guys after what we've been through all season long, guys coming together, it really is special."
Since that fateful day, numerous TV specials have highlighted the Chiefs' inspiring journey to the Super Bowl, including The CW's "Inside the NFL." While the show treated viewers to some immersive commentary and a sneak peek into the team's locker room celebrations, it also provoked a hilarious reaction from Mahomes.
More work left to be done for Mahomes and the @Chiefs 🗣
Streaming now on The CW App pic.twitter.com/MINmTGzqRx
— Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 31, 2024
Patrick Mahomes pokes fun at his dad bod
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens, The CW's "Inside the NFL" covered the exciting game by analyzing the Chiefs' dynamic plays. The episode also included a look at the locker room celebrations, which featured a heartwarming speech from Patrick Mahomes. "Great job today! Like I've been saying, we ain't done yet. Hey, Chiefs on three, one, two, three!" he exclaimed with a smile (via "Inside the NFL" on X). While the moment was undoubtedly heartwarming, fans couldn't help but notice Mahomes' physique, with many claiming he had a "dad bod."
"Jason Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have officially declared it to be Dad Bod summer. I am not about it," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another fan added, "I love that I'm 40 and the best QB in football looks like me with his shirt off." A third viewer even compared Mahomes' body to that of Tom Brady, who wasn't particularly ripped during his career. "It makes me laugh reading the comments about how amazed people are that Mahomes looks so average and dominates the sport," they wrote. "Y'all forget Tom Brady looked like this when he got drafted? Lmao."
In response to his viral photo, Mahomes took to X to poke fun at his "dad bod," writing, "Yooo why they have to do me like that?!?!?!" he wrote. In an additional post directed to the Chiefs and "Inside the NFL," the talented athlete joked, "Like I got kids!!!!" The show's official account replied, "Elite in our book."
Patrick Mahomes' sports peers support his dad bod
While some NFL fans tried to clown Patrick Mahomes over his "dad bod," the talented football player received heaps of support from his sports peers. On the Fox Sports show "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd exclaimed that there was nothing wrong with the NFL star's body, adding that he doesn't like ripped quarterbacks. "I don't want my quarterback doing a lot of reps on the bench press. I want him doing reps in the film room," he said. "I want fluidity, pliability, I want you to be smart, coachable. Of the traits I'm looking for, abs are not in the top 20."
Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman echoed similar sentiments on "The Herd," adding, "I think he's living. He's living, baby. Tom [Brady] didn't have the greatest bod. These guys aren't meant to be king of the weight room." ESPN NFL Draft correspondent Matt Miller also supported Mahomes, writing on X, "You and @JasonKelce are doing more for dad bods than anyone in history. Doing the lord's work."
Despite what the naysayers have commented, Mahomes has always been dedicated to keeping a fit and healthy body. In a 2020 interview with Men's Journal, the talented player opened up about the workouts that keep him strong during football season. "The thing I've worked on the most is mobility. I work a lot on mobility in my joints, hip flexor, and legs," he explained. "It's important to get everything out on your body that you can."