What Happened To Reba McEntire's Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock?

"The Heart Won't Lie," and unfortunately for Reba McEntire, in 2015, her heart told her that her time with Narvel Blackstock had come to an end. The couple divorced, but while McEntire has kept in the spotlight, what has Blackstock been up to?

McEntire and Blackstock's relationship goes back decades, all the way to the 1980s when they first met. The pair started as collaborators as Blackstock joined McEntire's band as the guitarist. Two years after McEntire divorced her first husband, Charlie Battles, she walked down the aisle and wed Blackstock. Over the next 26 years, the couple would stay by each other's side, but eventually, they decided to move on with their lives.

In 2015, McEntire and Blackstock called it quits after 26 years of marriage. Releasing a now-deleted statement on McEntire's website, the couple wrote, "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time," per GMA. Since their split, McEntire has continued to live her best life, releasing several albums and starring as a judge on the NBC singing competition, "The Voice." McEntire has kept herself busy since her split, but what about Blackstock? Has he been doing the same and diving into his work, or has he kept hidden in the shadows?