What Happened To Reba McEntire's Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock?
"The Heart Won't Lie," and unfortunately for Reba McEntire, in 2015, her heart told her that her time with Narvel Blackstock had come to an end. The couple divorced, but while McEntire has kept in the spotlight, what has Blackstock been up to?
McEntire and Blackstock's relationship goes back decades, all the way to the 1980s when they first met. The pair started as collaborators as Blackstock joined McEntire's band as the guitarist. Two years after McEntire divorced her first husband, Charlie Battles, she walked down the aisle and wed Blackstock. Over the next 26 years, the couple would stay by each other's side, but eventually, they decided to move on with their lives.
In 2015, McEntire and Blackstock called it quits after 26 years of marriage. Releasing a now-deleted statement on McEntire's website, the couple wrote, "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other. They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time," per GMA. Since their split, McEntire has continued to live her best life, releasing several albums and starring as a judge on the NBC singing competition, "The Voice." McEntire has kept herself busy since her split, but what about Blackstock? Has he been doing the same and diving into his work, or has he kept hidden in the shadows?
Narvel Blackstock has taken steps to move on from Reba McEntire
Slowly but surely, Narvel Blackstock is letting go of the past. Blackstock and ex-wife Reba McEntire owned a gorgeous 4-story home in Tennessee since tying the knot in 1989. However, after the couple divorced, they wound up selling the home. Since then, Blackstock has found himself a new place to call his own.
Still staying in Tennessee, Blackstock purchased a home in Nashville for $2.25 million. According to Zillow, the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house sits at just short of 5,550 square feet. Blackstock has plenty of room to make the space his own, and not only has it brought him a fresh start in a new place, but it appears to have brought him some romance, too.
Laura Putty Stroud, who sold Blackstock his new home, reportedly sparked a connection with the manager. Stroud had known Blackstock and McEntire for years before her relationship with him. The three even attended a Katy Perry concert several years back, sharing a photo on Instagram rocking different colored wigs. It may seem strange that Blackstock sparked a romance with someone close to his ex, but it didn't stop the couple. A source told Page Six, "They are very serious. It's unclear when they started dating. The word on the street is that they're getting married." It's hazy where they stand today, but one thing is for sure — Blackstock is moving on.
Narvel Blackstock found himself in some legal trouble
It hasn't all been great for Narvel Blackstock following his split from Reba McEntire. The producer has faced serious legal issues with his former daughter-in-law and famed musician Kelly Clarkson. The "Since You Been Gone" singer married Narvel's son, Brandon Blackstock, in 2013 but split nearly seven years later. The divorce got messy after Narvel and Brandon decided to sue Clarkson. The father-son duo had a managing company called Starstruck Management Group that managed the musician from 2007 to 2020. In their 2020 lawsuit, they claimed that Clarkson owed $1.4 million in "unpaid commission" during her time on "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," according to Us Weekly.
Clarkson didn't go down without a fight. Just months later, she filed a lawsuit of her own alleging that Starstruck Management Group violated a California Labor Code for "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" on her behalf without having a talent agency license. This, she claimed, would void the commission she owed the company. Clarkson claimed that Narvel and Brandon "acted as unlicensed agents." This lawsuit has yet to be settled, but in a separate suit, Brandon had to fork out $2.6 million for making business deals for Clarkson that could have been handled by her talent manager. While this lawsuit was settled, time will tell who will win in the suit between Narvel, Brandon, and Clarkson.