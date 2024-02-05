Trevor Noah's Low-Key Shady Defense Of Taylor Swift At 2024 Grammys Is Classic 'Nice Guy'

Trevor Noah might not be a stranger to controversies but even he knows better when it comes to Swift. "I don't wanna get on the wrong side of Taylor Swift fans. So you're trying to walk this fine line of being, you know, the comedian, but then also still being nice about the night," Noah admitted in his monologue. But Noah need not worry about riling up the singer's fanbase, as they fully approve of his antics. "THAT'S how you make a joke about Taylor at an awards show," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Finally a good Taylor Swift NFL joke," another tweeted.

But while many fans have lauded Noah for keeping his Taylor Swift joke respectful, a few others have deemed it as a covert attempt at chasing clout with the singer's name. "Hes trying so hard to not get cancelled," one critic wrote. "Jeez, how many times did Trevor Noah call out Taylor Swift's name in less than 3 min? Please stop!" another wrote in a tweet. Not to mention, why bring up a sore point for Swift and highlight the target on her back yet again? No hothead on Twitter is going to change their mind because Noah stepped in — so you have to wonder, what was his true intent? It's 'Nice Guy' 101 — pretending to do something "altruistic" when the only person who benefits is yourself.

Noah's jokes come after Golden Globes host Jo Koy faced backlash for throwing jabs at Swift. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear," he quipped. The joke, however, did not land well with many, including Swift who was seen sporting a stern look.