Isabella Rossellini's Children Have Grown Up And Are Stunning

In 2003, back when Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann was around 20 years old, she was approached by famous fashion photographer Bruce Weber to model for an Abercrombie & Fitch campaign. Weber, who is best known for his work with brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Gianni Versace and magazines like Vogue, GQ, and Rolling Stone, was the one who helped Elettra's parents get acquainted with each other. In an interview with British Vogue, Elettra revealed, "Bruce knew my mum, and he saw a picture of me and asked if I would like to model for the Abercrombie & Fitch campaign. I had never done anything like that before, but there was a whole group of us, so it made things a lot easier."

Elettra soon became a known face in the modeling industry, garnering fame for her work for fashion brands like Alberta Ferretti, Diane von Furstenberg, and Bill Blass, as well as magazines like American Vogue, Teen Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar. The year 2006 saw Elettra with her popularity at its peak. That year, the thriving model was hired as the spokesmodel for Lancome, the same world-renowned perfume and cosmetic-producing company Elettra's mother served as a spokesmodel from 1982 to 1996. By 2010, she had modeled for Lancome's Blanc Expert, Hydra Zen Neurocalm, the perfume Trésor in Love, and two other cosmetic collections.