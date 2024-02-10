Why Charlene & Prince Albert Of Monaco Haven't Split Yet
Charlene Wittstock and Albert II, Prince of Monaco, first met at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000. Wittstock was a professional swimmer who had competed in the Olympics on behalf of South Africa. The couple kept their romance low-key until February 2006 when they made their first public appearance together at the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics. That same year, Albert faced the first of several paternity claims regarding children he had allegedly fathered in the years prior. Despite these legal and familial complications, Wittstock and Prince Albert announced their engagement on June 23, 2010, before tying the knot in July 2011.
As public figures, Albert and Charlene have regularly found themselves in the headlines, particularly when it comes to the state of their marriage. But despite the multiple rumors and reports regarding their relationship, the prince and princess of Monaco have remained together. Here, we explore all of the reasons Princess Charlene and Prince Albert haven't split yet.
Charlene was allegedly an unsuccessful runaway bride
Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock tied the knot in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011, before having a glamorous church wedding the following day at the Prince's Palace of Monaco, with the pair's nuptials being televised to the world. However, the royal wedding wasn't without its problems, particularly when it came to rumors that Wittstock had attempted to flee on multiple occasions. Days after the couple's wedding, at which Wittstock was seen crying, it was reported that the Olympian had allegedly tried to escape while in Paris for a wedding dress fitting in May 2011. A source told the Le Journal du Dimanche that the future princess apparently went to the South African embassy in Paris in an attempt to forgo her upcoming wedding, after trying on her gown at Armani.
The princess' second alleged escape attempt reportedly occurred the same month while the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix was taking place, but she was apparently unsuccessful in leaving the principality. Thirdly, according to the publication's source, Wittstock's passport was allegedly confiscated while the future royal was on the Monaco Heliport, drastically limiting her travel options. While multiple acquaintances dismissed the idea that Wittstock was trying to return to South Africa in an attempt to avoid marrying Prince Albert, the rumors that she was once a runaway bride have persisted ever since.
They allegedly have a 'ceremonial' relationship
While rumors of discord between Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have persisted throughout their relationship, questions about the nature of their connection have also arisen. According to the German newspaper Bild and the French newspaper Voici (via Town & Country), Charlene and Albert's marriage is purely "ceremonial" in nature, with the pair working together to co-parent their children, twins Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco.
In an August 2023 article in Voici, a source went so far as to suggest that the prince and princess even make appointments to see one another, alleging that they don't have any sort of normal marriage. However, when French publication Royauté suggested that Albert and Charlene were in the process of officially separating, a palace spokesperson told People, "The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with." While the royals continue to deny the idea of a rift, rumors continue to circulate, making many wonder if the couple's relationship is purely "ceremonial" or not.
Could Princess Charlene lose custody in a divorce?
On December 10, 2014, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert welcomed their children, twins Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier. Prince Jacques was named the official heir to the throne and received the title Marquis of Baux (in Provence), while Princess Gabriella received the title of Countess of Carladès (in Auvergne), and became second in line to the Monegasque throne. As mother to the royal twins, Princess Charlene plays an important role in Monaco's royal family, and it's also been suggested that a divorce from Prince Albert could affect her access to the children.
Prince Albert's mother was Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, the famous movie star who married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco in 1956. Comparisons have been drawn between Princess Charlene and Kelly, with biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli suggesting in the book "Once Upon a Time: Behind the Fairy Tale of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier" that the movie star could have lost custody had she left the royal family. "Divorce would mean losing her children," Taraborrelli wrote. "Such was the law of the land, as it had been for centuries. It wasn't going to change, not then or ever, and she knew as much when she signed the marriage agreement with Rainier in 1956." While it's unclear if the exact same rules would apply to Charlene, it seems likely that any royal family would make custody very difficult, particularly when heirs to the throne are involved.
Charlene underwent extensive surgery in South Africa
One of the reasons that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert may not have split yet is that Charlene has been dealing with some serious health issues for a number of years. In September 2021, it was reported that Charlene had collapsed due to complications from a surgery related to an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) infection, via People. At the time, Charlene was in South Africa, where she was taken to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in Ballito.
The palace in Monaco released a statement regarding the princess' health, telling the publication, "Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring." Charlene's hospitalization followed months of illness, with the royal telling News 24 in July 2021, "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly." She continued, "Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."
Separated from her family, Charlene endured a long period of illness in South Africa and was unable to return to Monaco while her health issues continued for several months. As a result, it's unlikely that anyone would have considered Charlene's convalescence an appropriate time to break up if that was even a consideration.
Charlene spent some time in a treatment center due to 'health concerns'
In November 2021, Princess Charlene finally returned to Monaco after being separated from her husband and children for six months due to undergoing multiple surgeries in South Africa. However, the reunion was short-lived as it was reported just days later that Charlene had left Monaco once again, this time to attend a treatment facility. In an interview with People, Prince Albert explained, "[S]he was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."
Elaborating on the reasons for his wife's admission to a treatment facility in Switzerland, Albert told the publication, "I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn't slept well in a number of days and she wasn't eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments." The prince also noted that Charlene made the decision to enter a facility herself, but that a family intervention consisting of her brothers and a sister-in-law further confirmed the need for treatment. Albert was also quick to dismiss any possibility of marital problems, and it seems that Charlene's decision to leave Monaco for medical treatment would be the worst possible time to consider a breakup of any kind.
Charlene could be exiled from Monaco if they split
As the wife of the Prince of Monaco, Princess Charlene has a plethora of responsibilities. It's also the case that Charlene may find it difficult to stay in Monaco if she ever divorces Prince Albert. Fashion designer Nicole Coste, with whom Prince Albert allegedly had a six-year affair and welcomed a son, demonstrated how Charlene could be exiled following a marital split during an interview with the Daily Mail. "After [Albert and Charlene's] wedding I suffered because some socialites stopped inviting me to events if they thought the Prince and Princess would be there," she explained. "They thought it would cause embarrassment."
Unfortunately, it seems that the principality of Monaco is a small community, which could potentially negatively impact Charlene if she were ever to divorce her husband. "There is so much vicious gossip in Monaco," Coste told the publication. "It is a beautiful place but also a small world. Too many are afraid of appearing disloyal to the Crown."
While Coste's experience may be unique to her, Princess Charlene has previously expressed her own aversion to Monaco society. "The people I mixed with in Monaco didn't relate to my South African mentality or humour," she told Tatler. "I only have two people I consider friends here." Hence, leaving her marriage could make Charlene's life in Monaco even more challenging than it already is.
The Catholic faith reportedly plays a big role
Another reason that may influence whether or not Princess Charlene and Prince Albert would ever split up is the Catholic faith. Roman Catholicism remains the state religion of Monaco, meaning that the country's monarchy is a strict proponent of its beliefs. As reported by Royal Central, members of Monaco's royal family are expected to be raised in the Catholic faith, otherwise, they are unable to hold their place in the line of succession to the throne. Princess Charlene actually converted to Catholicism ahead of her marriage to Prince Albert in 2011, and her children have been raised in the religion.
It's crucial to note that divorce is a complicated process in Catholicism, and in most circumstances, it isn't allowed. It seems unlikely that Charlene would want to go through separation, annulment, or divorce, particularly as it may impact her standing with her own children, who are heirs to the Monégasque throne and must remain Catholic. In a 2011 interview with ABC News, British historian Robert Lacey explained, "When they got [Charlene] into that Catholic Church and got her married, they really trapped her so far as the Catholic Church is concerned." He continued, "It would be very difficult now for her to get a divorce."
Tabloids allege Charlene receives money to stay married to Albert
There have been a multitude of rumors regarding Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's marriage. Perhaps one of the most surprising suggests that Charlene receives a large amount of money to stay married to Albert. In June 2022, French publication Voici reported that Charlene allegedly received 12 million euros each year for her role as Monaco's princess and that the terms of the deal were contained in a top-secret contract signed by her husband. Of course, the veracity of Voici's claims are unclear, but other reports have suggested that Charlene does maintain a very nice lifestyle, which costs her a lot of money.
In January 2024, The Telegraph reported that Princess Charlene's spending had been called into question, with the publication suggesting that the royal had exceeded her already generous yearly allowance of €1.5 million. Citing one particular incident that took place in April 2016, when Charlene allegedly requested €66,000 for one day's spending, the publication reported that her accountant responded by saying, "It's crazy! I have no control over the princess's spending." While we may never know whether Charlene is paid to remain in her marriage or not, it's clear that her position as Monaco's princess affords her a very large bank account, which would surely be difficult to leave behind.
The marriage helps deflect from Albert's many paternity scandals
While Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story should have been a fairytale romance, the couple faced some very public scandals during their time together. In 2005, it was revealed that Albert had fathered a son called Alexandre, born in 2002, with a flight attendant named Nicole Costes, Town & Country reported. In 2006, Albert discovered he was also the father of a daughter named Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, whose mother, Tamara Rotolo, was a Californian waitress who'd allegedly had a brief dalliance with the Monégasque prince in 1991. After welcoming the pair into the family, Alexandre and Jazmin were subsequently photographed alongside Albert and Charlene's twins, Jacques and Gabriella, in 2022.
In 2021, Albert faced yet another paternity claim, this time from a Brazilian woman based in Italy named Mariza S, who claimed that the prince was the father of her daughter, via The Telegraph. According to the publication, Mariza S claimed that she'd had an affair with the prince while he was already dating Princess Charlene. A representative for the prince told the outlet, "Our only comment is that the purported facts are false and the claims being made by the plaintiff are unfounded." Regardless of the outcome of Albert's third paternity suit, it seems that the prince's marriage to Charlene is incredibly important in reassuring his subjects that he is a stable family man capable of leading the country.
Charlene suggested they work through their 'weaknesses'
Another reason that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert haven't split up may be due to their problem solving abilities as a couple. In 2022, Princess Charlene rebuffed rumors that her marriage was in trouble while attending a fashion event. "You want to talk about rumors of divorce or my new home in Switzerland?" she asked, via Fox News. "I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumors about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings, and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses. Only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."
Basically, like any other couple, Charlene and Albert have their own personal trials and tribulations, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they're headed for divorce. While it can't be easy for Albert and Charlene to have their personal lives scrutinized by the general public, it seems as if the pair are doing their best to maintain a private relationship behind closed doors.
Albert has fiercely denied the rumors about his marriage
Much like his wife, Prince Albert has regularly denied rumors regarding the state of his marriage, constantly reaffirming that he and Charlene are a strong family unit. During an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, translated by People, Albert defended his marriage, saying, "Charlene is always by my side." He continued, "I don't understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us. ... That, she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
After discussing some of the specific engagements the pair had attended together, the prince explained that they were both very busy people as members of the royal family. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments," he told the outlet. While Albert and Charlene may not always be seen side by side, according to Albert they are a strong family unit, and rumors to the contrary are untrue.
Charlene has vowed to 'stand by' Albert, no matter what
As the prince and princess of Monaco, Charlene and Albert live their lives in a very public spotlight, with all of their actions reported on by publications around the world. Despite being subjected to rumors and reports on a regular basis, it would appear as though Princess Charlene and Prince Albert continue to uphold their marriage, regardless of any difficulties they face along the way. During an interview with Point de Vue magazine, via Town & Country, Princess Charlene confirmed that she wanted to be a rock for Prince Albert. "When my husband has problems, he tells me about it," she told the publication. "I often tell him, 'No matter what, I'm a thousand percent behind you. I'll stand by you whatever you do, in good times or in bad.'"
It seems likely that rumors regarding the prince and princess will continue to replicate, but according to Charlene, her marriage to Albert remains strong, no matter what takes place. For now, at least, a royal split doesn't appear to be on the horizon.