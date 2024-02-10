Why Charlene & Prince Albert Of Monaco Haven't Split Yet

Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock tied the knot in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011, before having a glamorous church wedding the following day at the Prince's Palace of Monaco, with the pair's nuptials being televised to the world. However, the royal wedding wasn't without its problems, particularly when it came to rumors that Wittstock had attempted to flee on multiple occasions. Days after the couple's wedding, at which Wittstock was seen crying, it was reported that the Olympian had allegedly tried to escape while in Paris for a wedding dress fitting in May 2011. A source told the Le Journal du Dimanche that the future princess apparently went to the South African embassy in Paris in an attempt to forgo her upcoming wedding, after trying on her gown at Armani.

The princess' second alleged escape attempt reportedly occurred the same month while the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix was taking place, but she was apparently unsuccessful in leaving the principality. Thirdly, according to the publication's source, Wittstock's passport was allegedly confiscated while the future royal was on the Monaco Heliport, drastically limiting her travel options. While multiple acquaintances dismissed the idea that Wittstock was trying to return to South Africa in an attempt to avoid marrying Prince Albert, the rumors that she was once a runaway bride have persisted ever since.