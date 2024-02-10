Inappropriate Outfits Julianne Hough Has Been Caught Wearing

When Julianne Hough joined the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2007, it was like seeing Ballroom Beauty Barbie brought to life — she had the big blond hair, the flawless tan, and a colorful wardrobe that sparkled and shimmered. She even possessed the perpetually pointy-toed doll's preference for wearing high heels, so it's a travesty that she wasn't asked to join the "Barbie" movie cast. "My foot has actually molded into this shape," Hough told Footwear News of her angled arches. "I started wearing heels at 9 years old. Like in a pair of 3.5-inch heels, my foot just kind of feels better."

The Kinrgy Dance Fitness creator's feet might be forever Barbie-fied, but Hough no longer dresses like the doll. As her role on "DWTS" shifted to judge and then host, she re-evaluated and elevated her style. Basically, it became less about glitz and more about glam. "I was like, I want to make sure that I'm still part of the same show — meaning I don't want to go so far away that people are like, 'this doesn't make sense,'" Hough revealed to WWD. "So, there's still an element of glamor, while also trying to add on a little bit more sophisticated, elevated fashion," she said. Unfortunately, this strategic approach to her style hasn't spared her from viewer complaints about her outfits.