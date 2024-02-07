Travis Kelce's Take On Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Look Is As Cringe As You'd Expect

Travis Kelce has broken his silence on Taylor Swift's stunning Grammys look, and you guessed it — it was your typical boyfriend response.

In July 2023, the lives of Kansas City Chiefs fans and Swifties were forever changed when the football star took his shot with the "Reputation" hitmaker on his podcast "New Heights." As he told his brother, Jason Kelce, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Since that fateful day, Kelce and Swift have gone from low-key flirting to a full-fledged romantic relationship, flooding the headlines with their adorable appearances on and off the field.

When speaking to Time Magazine about their connection, Swift admitted they started dating shortly after Kelce's podcast confession. "We started hanging out right after that," she explained. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

While their larger-than-life love affair has become "relationship goals" for many pop culture enthusiasts, the pair have also proven to be just like any straight couple on the street, especially in regard to Kelce's fashion opinion on his girlfriend's stunning Grammy ensemble.