Travis Kelce's Take On Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Look Is As Cringe As You'd Expect
Travis Kelce has broken his silence on Taylor Swift's stunning Grammys look, and you guessed it — it was your typical boyfriend response.
In July 2023, the lives of Kansas City Chiefs fans and Swifties were forever changed when the football star took his shot with the "Reputation" hitmaker on his podcast "New Heights." As he told his brother, Jason Kelce, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Since that fateful day, Kelce and Swift have gone from low-key flirting to a full-fledged romantic relationship, flooding the headlines with their adorable appearances on and off the field.
When speaking to Time Magazine about their connection, Swift admitted they started dating shortly after Kelce's podcast confession. "We started hanging out right after that," she explained. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."
While their larger-than-life love affair has become "relationship goals" for many pop culture enthusiasts, the pair have also proven to be just like any straight couple on the street, especially in regard to Kelce's fashion opinion on his girlfriend's stunning Grammy ensemble.
Travis Kelce describes Taylor Swift's Grammy look as fresh
On February 4, 2024, Taylor Swift and a bevvy of her music industry peers flocked to the Crypto Arena for the 66th annual Grammys. For the high-profile event, the "We Belong Together" singer seemingly paid homage to her "Reputation" era, wearing a white Schiaparelli white gown complete with a dramatic side slit. Alongside her magical dress, Swift wore sleek black opera gloves, six diamond-encrusted chains, and a Lorraine Schwartz watch turned choker.
The "Cruel Summer" singer's ensemble was an instant hit with fans, with many taking to social media to deliver their praises. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "One thing about [Swift], she'll always serve high fashion." Another user added, "I'm obsessed with Taylor Swift's dress for the Grammys."
While many of her fans used enthusiastic descriptors when discussing Swift's Grammy fashion, her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, delivered a short and sweet opinion of her ensemble. "Oh, that was fresh. I liked that," he told reporters on February 6, 2023. "It's all about the accessories when you go to an awards show like that. She killed it." While Kelce's opinion of Swift's outfit was low-key, the Super Bowl champ does have a passion for fashion. In an October 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, he described himself as an impulse shopper. "I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together," he added.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love connection is stronger than ever
Fashion opinions aside, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, some sources have even predicted marriage in the lovebirds' future. In a January 2024 statement to Page Six, an insider told the news outlet that the two talents have discussed a summer engagement. "Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan," they claimed. "They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July." When asked about his alleged engagement plans, Kelce told reporters on February 5, "I'm focused on getting this [Super Bowl] ring, that's all my mind is focused on," he told reporters ahead of Super Bowl LVIII (via Arash Markazi on X).
While Kelce has remained mum on those potential engagement rumors, he did admit that he and Swift are thriving as a couple. During an additional pre-Super Bowl press conference, he gushed about his friendship bracelet flirt working on Swift. "I never thought it would've landed. We're here and we're all happy. I know that," he said (per a video shared by X user Makenna).
As for Swift, the "Anti-Hero" singer is reportedly moving mountains to support her man's Super Bowl appearance despite being in Japan the day before as part of her Eras World Tour. Fortunately, in a statement on X, the Japanese Embassy confirmed that it was possible. "If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."