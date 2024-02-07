Why We Think Prince William Just Gave A Hint About Kate Middleton's Recovery

When Kensington Palace released a statement about Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, the details were sparse as to the procedure and what her recovery would entail. While the palace offered its assurance that she experienced no complications during the surgery, it also said that Kate would have to remain hospitalized for up to two weeks.

Some supporters of the royal family found the lengthy hospital stay, combined with the lack of specifics about Kate's medical condition, alarming. Then there's the palace's revelation that she was expected to convalesce at home until the end of March. The secrecy has also sparked all sorts of rumors about Kate's health scare. One of the most worrisome was a report by the Spanish news outlet Fiesta claiming that she was in a coma. However, The Times spoke to a palace source who vehemently denied that this was the case.

Based on what royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail, Prince William's recent behavior may serve as a gauge of how well Kate's recovery is going. "William will be with her and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary. He has always put his family first," Fitzwilliams said. In other words, seeing more of William out in public could bode well for his wife. So, those who have been fretting over Kate's condition will be relieved to know that he's already returned to royal duty.