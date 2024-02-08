Why Toby Keith Had Bad Bood With The Chicks

Toby Keith and The Chicks had some major beef in the early 2000s for a surprising reason.

On February 6, country music fans were left devastated when it was announced that the "Red Solo Cup" singer died at age 62. "Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family," a statement on his website revealed. Prior to his death, Keith was living with stomach cancer for three years, publically revealing his diagnosis in June 2022. Since his death, an array of fans, news outlets, and his industry peers have taken time to remember Keith's longstanding career and life. "Saddle up the horses, Jesus, 'cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven," Carrie Underwood wrote on Instagram. Zach Bryan echoed similar sentiments on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith. Really hard thing to hear."

While Keith certainly built a longstanding legacy in the country's music sphere during his lifetime, he was also no stranger to generating controversy for his public spats, including his high-profile feud with The Chicks. From differing political stances to award show faceoffs, their clash has been an unforgettable moment in pop culture history. Here's a rundown of the song that started the feud between Keith and The Chick (and if it ever ended).