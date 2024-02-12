What Miley Cyrus' Look-Alike Half-Sister Brandi Really Does For A Living

Music runs deep in the Cyrus family. And while they may be half-sisters, musicianship and looks run fierce between Miley and Brandi Cyrus. These two look-a-like beauties live harmonious lives, even if they are in slightly different genres. A few years older than Miley, Brandi also joined the seeming family collaboration that was "Hannah Montana" with her sister and step-dad Billy Ray Cyrus as a fictitious musician. Brandi was an extra in a few episodes of the hit Disney series and showed up in the film as well after playing a band member in an episode of "Zoey 101." Even Miley has opened up in the past about how similar her family members are in some aspects, which we imagine connects to their bond of music.

"I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family," the singer told British Vogue. "But like all families, we're also complex, but we embrace the fact that each of us are so different from one another. Me and my siblings, we're a lot alike, but we also have big differences." Through the years, that support has pulled through. Upon reflecting on her first Grammy Award on Instagram, Miley even thanked Brandi for her support (and mom Tish Cyrus and godmother Dolly Parton, of course).

Brandi may have played musicians on TV, but like her sister and stepdad, she has also taken to the stage in real life. Her multifaceted career makes so much sense for a member of the big-time Cyrus family.