PR Expert Predicts What's Next For Barron Trump In 2024
When Barron Trump was a tot, it seemed that he might be a mini real estate mogul in the making. In 2012, Melania Trump told Parenting magazine that her then-6-year-old son was fond of building his own Trump towers out of toy blocks. She also shared, "When he was 5 years old, he wanted to be like daddy: a businessman and golfer." Before Barron was even a day old, Donald Trump also predicted that his son was going to follow in his footsteps. "I could see him being a great businessman," he told the New York Post in 2006. Of course, Donald's focus has since shifted to politics, which could mean that Barron feels less pressure to carry on his family's business legacy.
Barron's gilded upbringing in Trump Tower was followed by four years in the White House and a move to Florida, which is where he started plotting his future away from his family. In 2021, he began attending the Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Palm Beach, and according to a 2023 update by The New York Times, Melania was helping him decide which college he wanted to enroll in.
The Trumps have said little about what Barron will do when he goes out on his own, but Nicki Swift exclusively spoke with crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications about her predictions for what may be in store for Barron in 2024.
Barron Trump may follow his mother's lead
Speaking to the Palm Beach Post in 2006, Donald Trump said that baby Barron Trump had more in common with his mother than his father. "He's like her in temperament. Very calm. Which is not easy when you're around me," he admitted. Melania Trump appears to be the parent that Barron spends the most time around as well, and even after the Trumps left the White House, she seemingly remained devoted to shielding him from the media circus his father attracted with his myriad scandals. "They live in a fairy tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well," a source told People.
If Barron follows Melania's example, we probably won't witness him suddenly morphing into a Donald clone who craves the attention of adoring crowds and longs to admire his reflection in the lens of a television camera. "Barron will most likely opt for Melania's elegance of privacy rather than his father's love of the spotlight," PR expert Eden Gillott tells Nicki Swift.
So far, we've seen zero evidence that Barron desires a lifestyle significantly different from the quiet, drama-free conditions his mother has carefully constructed for him. During a 2018 town hall, Melania even said that Barron had expressed no interest in using social media, which is pretty unusual for a Gen Zer. So, it seems unlikely that he'll become the next big TikTok star or YouTube streamer in 2024.
His parents might have different expectations of him
Barron Trump may have to make a crucial decision in 2024 that will force him to side with one parent over the other. According to a Radar report, Melania Trump is determined to keep Barron from becoming entangled in his father's business and political dealings. A source told the outlet that what she wants for her son is at odds with Donald Trump's vision for Barron's future. "[He] believes it's time for his son to accept his legacy and get involved in his public life, like his older siblings," said the insider. This would presumably entail hitting the campaign trail with Donald and having some form of involvement in his father's administration if he were to become president again.
However, Eden Gillott of Gillett Communications predicts that Barron will continue shunning the spotlight in such a scenario. "While his father's potential presidency could heighten public interest, Barron could use this moment not for direct engagement, but as a chance to reinforce his personal brand of quiet distinction," she analyzed.
It seems like it would be difficult for Barron to go against the wishes of his father, who is someone who values loyalty (and likes to get his way). However, he can surely be able to count on the support of his mother, who told Parenting magazine that she finds independence to be an admirable trait. She even said that one of her mantras is: "Be your own person."
He could put some separation between himself and his family
If Donald and Melania Trump were to move back into the White House in 2024, Barron Trump likely wouldn't join them this time around — he would probably be away at college and busying himself with his studies. Of course, kids don't have to be living at home for parents to meddle in their lives, but both Barron's father and mother might be too preoccupied with their own work to worry about what he's doing.
While Melania largely avoided campaigning for her husband in 2023, one source told Page Six that she would behave differently during a potential second presidential term for Donald. "Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," the insider said. Being an empty nester would free her up to take on a larger role in her husband's administration — and leave Barron without any protective or pushy parents trying to steer him toward the path they think he should be on.
Barron might then find it easier to pursue his own interests, and while he's away from his parents, he'll have the opportunity to make his own choices about what he shares with the ever-curious public. "By focusing on his education and personal interests, he can navigate the heightened attention in a way that aligns with his preference for privacy, setting a precedent for engaging with the public on his own terms," Eden Gillott tells us.
The Trump who has blazed a path for him
Most of Barron Trump's older siblings have worked for their dad. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump took charge of the Trump Organization during their father's presidency, while Ivanka Trump resigned from her role as the company's executive vice president of development and acquisitions in 2017 so she could serve as one of her dad's political advisers. As Barron enters adulthood, he'll have to decide if he, too, wants to tie his fortunes to the family business. "Barron's choice of a quieter path could mark him as the bearer of a new legacy where he redefines what it looks like to carry the name," Eden Gillott points out to Nicki Swift.
If Barron wanted to look to a sibling for an example of how to navigate the world as a Trump without being deeply involved in the family's business and political dealings, this is something Tiffany Trump has been successful at. While she did occasionally attend political events with her family, Tiffany was busy pursuing her law degree throughout her father's presidency.
Barron will also likely become a college student in 2024, and it seems that a future studying at his father's alma mater is not something etched in stone. When asked about the possibility of Barron enrolling in the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in September 2023, all Donald Trump would say was, "We're thinking about that right now. Those are the things that we're talking about."
What his sports preference could indicate
Barron Trump's impressive height has everyone making the same observation on social media: Barron's stature could give him an advantage over the competition if he pursued a career as a professional basketball player. After Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 Iowa caucus, he told a crowd of supporters in Des Moines that he actually tried to convince Barron to play basketball. Donald recalled (the Daily Mail), "He said, 'Well I like soccer dad, actually.' I thought, 'At your height, I like basketball better. But you can't talk them into everything.'" This anecdote is evidence that Barron possesses an independent streak and doesn't feel like he has to always make the choice that will please his father the most.
Barron's sport preference also supports PR executive Eden Gillott's prediction that he won't pursue fame in 2024. Professional soccer players in the U.S. rarely achieve the same level of notoriety as pro basketball players, so it seems that Barron didn't let the potential for fame and wealth inform his choice. The midfielder is also apparently pretty talented on the pitch. In 2017, he became a member of D.C. United's U-12 team. As of this writing, it's unclear if he plans on playing soccer in college, but pursuing a career as an athlete would be another way for him to quietly demonstrate that he is not your typical Trump.
Why keeping his distance may be the best gameplan
Unlike his fellow college students, Barron Trump will have to carefully consider how much time he spends with his parents in public when he's away from school. For the sake of his future, he might want to keep it to a minimum. "Barron's choice to remain discreet could become his signature trait that he carries well into whatever path he chooses, marking him as a figure of thoughtful consideration," Eden Gillott tells us.
Barron's father has a mugshot, has been impeached twice, has been indicted four times, and was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in her defamation case against him. Being too closely linked to his scandal-plagued dad could potentially limit Barron's future career opportunities, and it's going to take some work to rehab the family name if he doesn't want to bear it with discomfort.
By keeping his head down and keeping his distance from his dad — in public, at least — Barron might be just the Trump for the job. "If, at a later point, he decides he wants to fully step into public life, it'll be much easier to navigate than trying to close Pandora's box," Gillott points out. So Barron would be smart to avoid situations that may someday result in him having to testify in his father's fraud trial like Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump did.
Will Barron Trump be a supportive son?
After his April 2023 indictment, Donald Trump spoke to a group of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago beach club. During the speech (via the Daily Mail), the businessman praised Barron Trump's intelligence and deployed one of his favorite words when making a prediction about the teen: "[Barron] will be great someday." Some could interpret that statement as an insinuation there seems to be that Donald doesn't already think that his son is great. But Barron has at least one parent looking out for his best interests. When Page Six reported that Melania Trump had renegotiated her prenuptial agreement in 2023, a source explained, "Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."
While Melania is often portrayed as the parent who has the closest bond with Barron, he still seems to care deeply about Donald. In January 2024, he was photographed reaching for his dad, seemingly looking for comfort at the funeral of Melania's mother. Whenever we see pictures of Barron now, they are usually taken at non-political events, such as the aforementioned funeral and a 2023 Christmas party at Mar-a-Lago. So, maybe he has already shown us the role he has decided to play within his family in 2024: that of a caring son who will show up for them when they're not pursuing public adoration or political power.