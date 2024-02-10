PR Expert Predicts What's Next For Barron Trump In 2024

When Barron Trump was a tot, it seemed that he might be a mini real estate mogul in the making. In 2012, Melania Trump told Parenting magazine that her then-6-year-old son was fond of building his own Trump towers out of toy blocks. She also shared, "When he was 5 years old, he wanted to be like daddy: a businessman and golfer." Before Barron was even a day old, Donald Trump also predicted that his son was going to follow in his footsteps. "I could see him being a great businessman," he told the New York Post in 2006. Of course, Donald's focus has since shifted to politics, which could mean that Barron feels less pressure to carry on his family's business legacy.

Barron's gilded upbringing in Trump Tower was followed by four years in the White House and a move to Florida, which is where he started plotting his future away from his family. In 2021, he began attending the Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Palm Beach, and according to a 2023 update by The New York Times, Melania was helping him decide which college he wanted to enroll in.

The Trumps have said little about what Barron will do when he goes out on his own, but Nicki Swift exclusively spoke with crisis management expert Eden Gillott of Gillott Communications about her predictions for what may be in store for Barron in 2024.