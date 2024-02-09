Where Is Kate Middleton After Leaving The Hospital Post-Surgery?

There's no place like home, especially when recovering from a major surgery. But what is home for Kate Middleton? Is it Buckingham Palace? Is it Kensington Palace? Is it a little cottage that no one knows about? Since Kate's health scare, many have wondered where she has chosen to recover, and we're filling you in on the place the Princess of Wales is taking time to rest.

In mid-January 2024, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery," per CNN. The surgery was reportedly successful, but the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to her normal duties until after Easter. The Palace stated, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." Kate was expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days following the surgery before she would be able to return home.

A little over a week after her operation, Kate was released from the hospital, per People. Kensington Palace reassured the public that she was "making good progress" following her surgery, and she and Prince William wanted to thank the "entire team at The London Clinic" for their work. Kate returned home after being released from the hospital, but now, many are wondering where home is for the Princess of Wales.