Where Is Kate Middleton After Leaving The Hospital Post-Surgery?
There's no place like home, especially when recovering from a major surgery. But what is home for Kate Middleton? Is it Buckingham Palace? Is it Kensington Palace? Is it a little cottage that no one knows about? Since Kate's health scare, many have wondered where she has chosen to recover, and we're filling you in on the place the Princess of Wales is taking time to rest.
In mid-January 2024, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had undergone a "planned abdominal surgery," per CNN. The surgery was reportedly successful, but the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to her normal duties until after Easter. The Palace stated, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." Kate was expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days following the surgery before she would be able to return home.
A little over a week after her operation, Kate was released from the hospital, per People. Kensington Palace reassured the public that she was "making good progress" following her surgery, and she and Prince William wanted to thank the "entire team at The London Clinic" for their work. Kate returned home after being released from the hospital, but now, many are wondering where home is for the Princess of Wales.
Kate Middleton is recovering in Adelaide Cottage
Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery following her abdominal surgery. After her hospital release, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales returned to Windsor. But if you're wondering where exactly in Windsor Kate is resting up, the royal has chosen to stay in Adelaide Cottage.
Adelaide Cottage is the home where Kate and Prince William reside along with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Although it makes sense that the Princess of Wales would return to the comfort of her home following her surgery, there is one major problem. Royal Correspondent Michael Cole told GB News (via The Daily Mail) that Adelaide Cottage is "absolutely not an ideal place" to go after an operation. The reason the home doesn't seem suitable is because of its "chilly interior."
Apparently, British socialite Rosemary Townsend wrote in her memoir that Adelaide Cottage wasn't an ideal place to stay post-surgery. Cole explained, "She wrote in her memoir that it was the coldest place she'd ever encountered in the whole of her life. So maybe not the best place to start feeling better, particularly in this quite cold winter that we're enjoying at the moment." Despite the cold interior, it's the place Kate calls home, so it doesn't seem strange that's where she's chosen to recover.
Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Adelaide Cottage for the kids
In 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage. The reason behind their move was primarily that they wanted their children to attend a well-known private school. The home is a 15-minute drive from the children's new school, and although it was a big push for the move, that wasn't the only reason they decided to live in Adelaide Cottage.
A source revealed that Kate and William wanted to give their children — George, Charlotte, and Louis — as "normal" of an upbringing as possible. So, instead of staying at a popular tourist attraction like Kensington Palace, they settled on a quieter location. But as normal as they try to make the cottage seem, it has a long history with the royal family.
According to Town & Country, the four-bedroom home was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide and became a hotspot for royals and other affiliates. Queen Victoria would reportedly visit Adelaide Cottage for tea, and Peter Townsend, who famously had an affair with Princess Margaret, resided in the home for several years. The cottage holds a lot of history, but in 2015, it underwent major renovations. It's unclear what renovations occurred, but it was said that the cottage had questionable décor, including a "ceiling covered with gilded dolphins." From royal to royal, Adelaide Cottage has changed over the years, and now it's the place that Kate and William call home.