Bradley Cooper's Mom Steals The Spotlight From Him In T-Mobile Super Bowl 2024 Ad
Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, are back for another Super Bowl commercial — and it's a certified hit.
Back in 2023, the mother-son duo made waves with their hilarious commercial for T-Mobile, which aired during the Super Bowl LVII. In the TV spot, the "A Star is Born" actor took on the role of a T-Mobile associate alongside his mother. However, things took a comedic turn when Mama Gloria begins teasing him over his line delivery, looks, and mannerisms. "Smile. You look like a clam," she told Cooper in one take, resulting in the talented actor responding, "I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times!" It did not take long for the advertisement to become an immediate hit with fans, with one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Bradley Cooper doing a T-Mobile commercial (with his mom no less) was not on my 2023 Super Bowl card."
Fortunately for fans of Gloria and "The Silver Linings Playbook" star, the two have reunited for another T-Mobile commercial for Super Bowl LVIII, and it's even more entertaining than the first.
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano return for T-Mobile auditions
Ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the San Francisco 49ers battle it out against the Kansas City Chiefs, various companies have shared their star-studded commercials, including T-Mobile. Taking a cue from last year's ad, the one-minute clip shows an array of A-List superstars, including Jennifer Hudson and Laura Dern, auditioning for the company's "Magenta Status" phone plan. While the commercial is full of familiar celebrity faces, it also features the return of Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, who deliver wholesome grade-A laughs while recording their audition.
"You get a five-dollar movie ticket every month," Cooper can be heard practicing, resulting in Mama Gloria saying, "Wow, that's why we belong with T-Mobile. That's great." Toward the end of the commercial, the "Maestro" actor attempts to juggle apples, but instantly drops the fruit, which Gloria praises nonetheless.
In an interview with People Cooper gave insight into why his mother agreed to be in the new T-Mobile TV spot, revealing that it was partially due to his friendship with the commercial's lead creatives, Brian Klugman and Andrew Panay. "If it wasn't for Brian and Andrew, I never would've even contemplated doing something like this, but because I knew that my mom would feel like it was basically us around the kitchen growing up, she felt comfortable," Cooper revealed. He went on to say that the filming experience with Gloria was joyous, adding, "It didn't even feel like work; it was just awesome."