Bradley Cooper's Mom Steals The Spotlight From Him In T-Mobile Super Bowl 2024 Ad

Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, are back for another Super Bowl commercial — and it's a certified hit.

Back in 2023, the mother-son duo made waves with their hilarious commercial for T-Mobile, which aired during the Super Bowl LVII. In the TV spot, the "A Star is Born" actor took on the role of a T-Mobile associate alongside his mother. However, things took a comedic turn when Mama Gloria begins teasing him over his line delivery, looks, and mannerisms. "Smile. You look like a clam," she told Cooper in one take, resulting in the talented actor responding, "I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times!" It did not take long for the advertisement to become an immediate hit with fans, with one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Bradley Cooper doing a T-Mobile commercial (with his mom no less) was not on my 2023 Super Bowl card."

Fortunately for fans of Gloria and "The Silver Linings Playbook" star, the two have reunited for another T-Mobile commercial for Super Bowl LVIII, and it's even more entertaining than the first.