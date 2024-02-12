Post Malone's Slimmed-Down Appearance At The 2024 Super Bowl Has Everyone Concerned

Post Malone's appearance at the Super Bowl has sparked concern among his fans. Malone was one of several performers at the 2024 matchup. Before Usher took the main stage during halftime, Malone, Andra Day, and Reba McEntire got the crowd warmed up with their renditions of "America the Beautiful," "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and "The Star Spangled Banner," respectively. Malone did a great job with "America the Beautiful," taking the song in an acoustic route — a creative decision that paid off. After the performance, NFL fans swarmed the NFL's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the performance with positive comments for Malone. "Ngl, that was actually better than I expected! A solid 7/10," tweeted one fan.

Social media fans also shared a ton of opinions about Malone's appearance, which has him looking much thinner than they're used to. Unfortunately, much of the commentary was kind of harsh and not at all positive or uplifting. "Post Malone looks like if ozempic did meth," tweeted one user. "I love @PostMalone but Lil man hit that nail on the head," tweeted a second user. There were also several more fans implying negatively that Malone's weight loss was due to medication. "Somebody's gotta take Post Malone's Ozempic that dude looks nuts now," wrote yet another fan.

However, not everyone was hating on Malone's thinner figure. "I'm here for the Ozempic @PostMalone sheesh!!! Best I've seen him look," tweeted another fan.