Kylie Kelce Can't Even Pretend To Care About Brother-In-Law Travis' Team At The 2024 Super Bowl
It appears that everything is going as expected for Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are out guns blazing to secure the ring. Taylor Swift made it on time for kick-off after jetting from her Tokyo show to Las Vegas (and even coordinating outfits with Travis Kelce). And Kylie Kelce? She's continuing her streak of refusing to wear Chiefs gear. She wouldn't touch that stuff with a ten-foot pole — maybe not even with a pole that stretches the whole 120 yards!
Instead of being clad in Chiefs merch from head to toe just like her husband, Jason Kelce, who was decked out in overalls (perhaps so he's less tempted to remove it at any point in the game), she chose to wear the team's colors instead. Mrs. J. Kelce was spotted sporting a red sweater, which still represents the Chiefs. You can take the Eagles fan out of Philly, but you can't take Philly loyalty out of the Eagles fan! "I mean, I just can't do it," she told The Win (via USA Today). "I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won't wear Chiefs stuff."
And obviously, she's a woman of her word! In the "Kelce" documentary, she even said she wouldn't don gear from any other NFL team. "I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear 'Kelce,' I would not wear another team's stuff," she said. And you know what? Respect!
Kylie found a sneaky way to show her support for Travis
Find you someone as loyal as Kylie Kelce.— College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) February 11, 2024
Jason’s wife, a Philadelphia native, refused to wear Kansas City Chiefs apparel to Super Bowl 58 — instead opting for University of Cincinnati gear (the Kelce brothers’ alma mater). 🐾 pic.twitter.com/LRFq5pbF4Z
Kylie Kelce is making it clear that she's cheering for her brother-in-law Travis Kelce — but NOT the team he belongs to. To express her unique brand of support, the mother of three sported a red University of Cincinnati sweater, a nod to the alma mater of the Kelce brothers, and underneath is a "New Heights" shirt, merch from the Kelce brothers' podcast.
Eagle-eyed (no pun intended) fans noticed Kylie's choice of gear right away. Many applauded her unwavering allegiance to the Eagles. "kylie refusing to show up in anything more supportive than a cincinnati bearcats shirt should be enough to give her the key to the city," one fan tweeted, with another saying, "Kylie Kelce's commitment to never wearing actual Chiefs gear is my favorite thing about her." Another fan quipped, "kylie kelce needs a jersey hung in the linc too. no one embodies 'i'm a birds fan first and everything else second' more than her."
Honestly, we admire Kylie's commitment to the bit! You can't say the same about the rest of her family, though, who admittedly owns Chiefs merchandise. "The girls do have some Chiefs gear, for sure. They've worn some Chiefs stuff," Jason told NBC Sports. "They're definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes." As for Kylie? Tough luck! "I always want Travis to be successful [and] obviously, I always want Jason to be successful," she explained in the documentary. "But like, I'm not going to be out here doing the Chiefs chop."