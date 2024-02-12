Kylie Kelce Can't Even Pretend To Care About Brother-In-Law Travis' Team At The 2024 Super Bowl

It appears that everything is going as expected for Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are out guns blazing to secure the ring. Taylor Swift made it on time for kick-off after jetting from her Tokyo show to Las Vegas (and even coordinating outfits with Travis Kelce). And Kylie Kelce? She's continuing her streak of refusing to wear Chiefs gear. She wouldn't touch that stuff with a ten-foot pole — maybe not even with a pole that stretches the whole 120 yards!

Instead of being clad in Chiefs merch from head to toe just like her husband, Jason Kelce, who was decked out in overalls (perhaps so he's less tempted to remove it at any point in the game), she chose to wear the team's colors instead. Mrs. J. Kelce was spotted sporting a red sweater, which still represents the Chiefs. You can take the Eagles fan out of Philly, but you can't take Philly loyalty out of the Eagles fan! "I mean, I just can't do it," she told The Win (via USA Today). "I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won't wear Chiefs stuff."

And obviously, she's a woman of her word! In the "Kelce" documentary, she even said she wouldn't don gear from any other NFL team. "I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear 'Kelce,' I would not wear another team's stuff," she said. And you know what? Respect!