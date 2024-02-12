Reba McEntire's Flawless 2024 Super Bowl Look Proves Ditching Narvel Blackstock Was A Good Move

Reba McEntire is out here living her best life. The Queen of Country just pulled up to Super Bowl LVIII to sing the national anthem right before kickoff, and fans can't help but notice that she's got a different aura. According to McEntire stans, the star has never looked better, as she appears to be relishing in that post-divorce glow-up. It's probably all thanks to ditching her ex, Narvel Blackstock.

While it's been a hot minute since McEntire and Blackstock called it quits, the singer had a tough time moving on. It was clearly not an amicable split, with McEntire dishing that it was not her choice. "Well, the divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form, or fashion," she revealed in a 2016 interview with CMT. "I have a long list and so many questions for God. Why did this happen? And how did you allow that?" She also alluded to how Blackstock wronged her, although she kept the specifics off the record. "I can never forget some of what he did. But going on with life is what's really important," she added.

And go on with her life is what she did, indeed! From finding a new beau, steering the wheel in her career, embarking on a world tour, and releasing new records, McEntire has since bounced back. And now she's come full circle belting out the national anthem at a major sports event, the very tune that catapulted her to stardom.